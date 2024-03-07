Noticias
Hasta que la muerte los separe: 50 canciones de rock para tocar en un matrimonio perfecto (Getty Images)

Matrimonio al estilo rockero, durante la fiesta y haciendo karaoke / Imágenes de canciones de rock para la boda (Getty Images)

Hasta que la muerte los separe: 50 canciones de rock para tocar en un matrimonio perfecto

¿Matrimonio perfecto? Con estas canciones de rock, seguro sí lo es. Con esta lista de canciones, se puede lograr el matrimonio de sus sueños

amrodriguezo

La canción con la que la novia entra en la iglesia durante su matrimonio es tan importante como el resto de detalles de toda la ceremonia. Para muchas personas, ese momento de entrada es quizá uno de los más recordados, tanto por los prometidos que contraerán boda, como para los invitados.

Precisamente por su importancia, su elección no suele ser un tema menor. Si usted es de este lado del planeta en el que le gustaría y sueña con casarse con una increíble canción de rock, a continuación le dejamos una lista de ideas para colocar en su matrimonio, ya sea por su mensaje o por ser un ícono que marcó la música, así como lo marcará ese momento en su vida. 

50 canciones de rock para su matrimonio

1. ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ de AC/DC

2. ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ de Joan Jett

Letra de amor: He smiled so I got up and asked for his nameBut that don’t matter he said cuz it’s all the sameHe said can I take ya home, where we can be aloneAnd next we’re moving on, he was with me

3. ‘Good Riddance’ de  Green day 

Letra de amor: So take the photographs and still frames in your mindHang it on a shelf in good health and good timeTattoos of memories, and dead skin on trialFor what it’s worth, it was worth all the while.

4. ‘No One Knows’ de Queens of the Stone Age

Letra de amor: I drift along the ocean / Dead lifeboats in the sunAnd come undone / Pleasantly caving inI come undone And I realize you’re mine / Indeed a fool am I

5. I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,’ de Aerosmith

Letra de amor: Don’t wanna close my eyesI don’t wanna to fall asleep‘Cause I’d miss you babyAnd I don’t wanna miss a thing

6. ‘She Loves You’ de The Beatles

Letra de amor: She says she loves youAnd you know that can’t be badYes, she loves youAnd you know you should be glad

7. ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ de Meatloaf

Letra de amor: And I would do anything for love,I’d run right into hell and backI would do anything for love,I’ll never lie to you and that’s a fact

8. ‘Marry Me’ de Train

Letra de amor: Forget the world now, we won’t let them seeBut there’s one thing left to doNow that the weight has liftedLove has surely shifted my way

Marry me / Today and every day

9. Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet

Letra de amor: Well I could see / You home with me
But you were with another man, yeah!
I know we ain’t got much to say
Before I let you get away, yeah!

10.’I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ de The Darkness 

Letra de amor: I believe in a thing called loveJust listen to the rhythm of my heartThere’s a chance we could make it nowWe’ll be rocking ‘til the sun goes down

11. ‘All I Want Is You’ de U2

Letra de amor: But all the promises we makeFrom the cradle to the graveWhen all I want is you

12. ‘Everlong’ de Foo Fighters 

Letra de amor: Come down and waste away with meDown with meSlow, how you wanted it to beI’m over my headOut of her head, she sang

13. ‘Forever’ de Kiss

Letra: It’s forever, this time I knowAnd there’s no doubt in my mindForever, until my life is throughGirl, I’ll be loving you forever

14. ‘All Star’ de Smash Mouth

Letra de amor: So much to do, so much to seeSo what’s wrong with taking the back streets?You’ll never know if you don’t goYou’ll never shine if you don’t glow

15. ‘Love Her Madly’ de The Doors

Letra: Wanna be her daddy?Don’t ya love her face?Don’t ya love her as she’s walkin’ out the door?Like she did one thousand times before

16. ‘Every Breath You Take’ de The Police

Letra de amor: Every breath you takeAnd every move you makeEvery bond you breakEvery step you takeI’ll be watching you

17. ‘I Do It For You’ de Bryan Adams

Letra de amor: Don’t tell me it’s not worth trying forYou can’t tell me it’s not worth dying forYou know it’s true (you know it’s true)Everything I do / I do it for you

18. ‘Heroes’ de David Bowie

Letra de amor: And you, you can be meanAnd I, I’ll drink all the time‘Cause we’re lovers, and that is a factYes we’re lovers, and that is that

19. ‘How Sweet It Is’ de James Taylor

20. ‘White Wedding’ de Billy Idol 

Letra: It’s a nice day to start again
It’s a nice day for a white wedding
It’s a nice day to, start again!

21. ‘All My Love’ de Led Zeppelin

Letra: The cup is raised, the toast is made yet againOne voice is clear above the dinProud Arianne one word, my will to sustainFor me, the cloth once more to spin, oh

22. ‘Champagne Supernova’ de Oasis

Letra: Someday you will find meCaught beneath the landslideIn a champagne supernovaA champagne supernova in the sky

23. ‘Always’ de Bon Jovi 

Letra: I can’t sing a love songLike the way it’s meant to beWell, I guess I’m not that good anymoreBut baby, that’s just me

24. ‘The Middle’ de Jimmy Eat World

Letra de amor: It just takes some timeLittle girl, you’re in the middle of the rideEverything, everything’ll be just fineEverything, everything’ll be alright, alright

25. ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ de Van Morrison

Letra de amor: Laughin’ and a-runnin’, hey, heySkippin’ and a-jumpin’/ In the misty morning fog withOur, our hearts a-thumping and you
My brown-eyed girl / And you, my brown-eyed girl

26. ‘Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down’ de Fall Out Boy

Letra: We’re going down, down in an earlier roundAnd sugar, we’re going down swingingI’ll be your number one with a bullet

27. ‘All the Small Things’ de Blink 182

Letra: Always, I know / You’ll be at my show
Watching, waiting / Commiserating

Say it ain’t so, I will not go
Turn the lights off, carry me home

28. ‘My Own Worst Enemy’ de Lit 

Letra: Always, I know / You’ll be at my show
Watching, waiting / Commiserating

Say it ain’t so, I will not go
Turn the lights off, carry me home

29. ‘She drives me crazy’ de Fine Young Cannibals

Letra de amor: I can’t stop the way I feelThings you do don’t seem realTell me what you’ve got in mind‘Cause we’re running out of timeWon’t you ever set me free?This waiting ‘round’s killing me

30. ‘Shake It’ de Metro Station

Letra:  I was thinking of places that I could hideTonight you’re falling in love, let me go now
This feeling’s tearing me up

31. ‘Otherside’ de Red Hot Chili Peppers

Letra: A scarlet starlet and she’s in my bedA candidate for the soulmate bledPush the trigger and pull the threadI gotta take it on the other side

32. ‘What’s My Age Again?’ de Blink 182

Letra: And that’s about the time she walked away from me
Nobody likes you when you’re 23
And you still act like you’re in freshman year
What the hell is wrong with me?
My friends say I should act my age

33. ‘Crazy Train’ de Ozzy Osbourne

Letra: Crazy, but that’s how it goesMillions of people living as foesMaybe it’s not too lateTo learn how to loveAnd forget how to hate

34. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ de Nirvana

Letra: I’m worse at what I do bestAnd for this gift I feel blessedOur little group it’s always beenAnd always will until the end

35. ‘Semi-Charmed Life’ de Third Eye Blind

Letra de amor: And I make you smile, like a drug for youDo ever what you wanna do, coming over youKeep on smiling, what we go throughOne stop to the rhythm that divides you

36. ‘Starlight’ de Muse

Letra de amor: StarlightI will be chasing a starlightUntil the end of my lifeI don’t know if it’s worth it anymore

37. Wonderwall’ de Oasis

Letra de amor: Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to youAnd by now, you should’ve somehow realised what you gotta doI don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

38. ‘Thank You’ de Led Zeppelin

Letras de amor: If the sun refused to shineI would still be loving youWhen mountains crumble to the seaThere will still be you and me

39. ‘High Hopes’ de Panic! at the Disco

Letras de amor: Had to have high, high hopes for a livingDidn’t know how but I always had a feelingI was gonna be that one in a millionAlways had high, high hopes

40. ‘Handclap’ de Fitz and The Tantrums

Letras de amor: Every night when the stars come out
Am I the only living soul around?
Need to believe you could hold me down
Cause I’m in need of somethin’ good right now

41. ‘Feel It Still’ de Portugal. The Man 

Letra de amor: I’m a rebel just for kicks, yeahYour love is an abyss for my heart to eclipse, nowMight be over now, but I feel it still

42. ‘Electric Feel’ de MGMT

Letra de amor: I said, «ooh, girlShock me like an electric eelBaby girlTurn me on with your electric feel»

43. ‘On Top of the World’ de Imagine Dragons

Letra de amor: If you love somebodyBetter tell them why they’re here ‘causeThey just may run away from you

44. ‘Sweet Disposition’ de Temper Trap

Letra de amor: A moment, a love; A dream, aloudA moment, a love, A dream, aloud

Just stay there; ‘Cause I’ll be coming overAnd while our blood’s still young

45. ‘My Type’ de Saint Motel

Letra de amor: When there’s loving in the airDon’t fight it, just keep breathing

46. Friday I’m in Love’ de The Cure

Letra de amor: I don’t care if Monday’s blueTuesday’s grey and Wednesday tooThursday, I don’t care about youIt’s Friday, I’m in love

47. ‘High and Low’ de Empire of the Sun

Letra de amor: Now we are running in a pack to the place you don’t knowAnd I want you to know that I’ll always be aroundDown where the summer and the late nights last forever

48. Such Great Heights’ de The Postal

Letra de amor: I am thinking it’s a signThat the freckles in our eyesAre mirror imagesAnd when we kiss they’re perfectly aligned

49. ‘Heartlines’ de Modest Mouse

Letra de amor: I don’t wanna always play niceBut I wanna feel your heartlinesI wanna feel your heart

50. ‘Float On’ de Modest Mouse

Letra de amor: Well, he just drove off sometimes life’s ok
I ran my mouth off a bit too much, oh what did I say
Well you just laughed it off, it was all ok

MÁS SOBRE:

NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS