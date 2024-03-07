Hasta que la muerte los separe: 50 canciones de rock para tocar en un matrimonio perfecto

La canción con la que la novia entra en la iglesia durante su matrimonio es tan importante como el resto de detalles de toda la ceremonia. Para muchas personas, ese momento de entrada es quizá uno de los más recordados, tanto por los prometidos que contraerán boda, como para los invitados.
Precisamente por su importancia, su elección no suele ser un tema menor. Si usted es de este lado del planeta en el que le gustaría y sueña con casarse con una increíble canción de rock, a continuación le dejamos una lista de ideas para colocar en su matrimonio, ya sea por su mensaje o por ser un ícono que marcó la música, así como lo marcará ese momento en su vida.
1. ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ de AC/DC
Letra de amor: She told me to come, but I was already there
2. ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ de Joan Jett
Letra de amor: He smiled so I got up and asked for his nameBut that don’t matter he said cuz it’s all the same He said can I take ya home, where we can be alone And next we’re moving on, he was with me
3. ‘Good Riddance’ de Green day
Letra de amor: So take the photographs and still frames in your mindHang it on a shelf in good health and good time Tattoos of memories, and dead skin on trial For what it’s worth, it was worth all the while.
4. ‘No One Knows’ de Queens of the Stone Age
Letra de amor: I drift along the ocean / Dead lifeboats in the sunAnd come undone / Pleasantly caving in I come undone And I realize you’re mine / Indeed a fool am I
5. ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,’ de Aerosmith
Letra de amor: Don’t wanna close my eyesI don’t wanna to fall asleep ‘Cause I’d miss you baby And I don’t wanna miss a thing
6. ‘She Loves You’ de The Beatles
Letra de amor: She says she loves youAnd you know that can’t be bad Yes, she loves you And you know you should be glad
7. ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ de Meatloaf
Letra de amor: And I would do anything for love,I’d run right into hell and back I would do anything for love, I’ll never lie to you and that’s a fact
8. ‘Marry Me’ de Train
Letra de amor: Forget the world now, we won’t let them seeBut there’s one thing left to do Now that the weight has lifted Love has surely shifted my way
9. Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet
10.’I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ de The Darkness
Letra de amor: I believe in a thing called loveJust listen to the rhythm of my heart There’s a chance we could make it now We’ll be rocking ‘til the sun goes down
11. ‘All I Want Is You’ de U2
12. ‘Everlong’ de Foo Fighters
Letra de amor: Come down and waste away with meDown with me Slow, how you wanted it to be I’m over my head Out of her head, she sang
13. ‘Forever’ de Kiss
Letra: It’s forever, this time I knowAnd there’s no doubt in my mind Forever, until my life is through Girl, I’ll be loving you forever
14. ‘All Star’ de Smash Mouth
Letra de amor: So much to do, so much to seeSo what’s wrong with taking the back streets? You’ll never know if you don’t go You’ll never shine if you don’t glow
15. ‘Love Her Madly’ de The Doors
Letra: Wanna be her daddy?Don’t ya love her face? Don’t ya love her as she’s walkin’ out the door? Like she did one thousand times before
16. ‘Every Breath You Take’ de The Police
Letra de amor: Every breath you takeAnd every move you make Every bond you break Every step you take I’ll be watching you
17. ‘I Do It For You’ de Bryan Adams
Letra de amor: Don’t tell me it’s not worth trying forYou can’t tell me it’s not worth dying for You know it’s true (you know it’s true) Everything I do / I do it for you
18. ‘Heroes’ de David Bowie
Letra de amor: And you, you can be meanAnd I, I’ll drink all the time ‘Cause we’re lovers, and that is a fact Yes we’re lovers, and that is that
19. ‘How Sweet It Is’ de James Taylor
20. ‘White Wedding’ de Billy Idol
Letra: It’s a nice day to start again
It’s a nice day for a white wedding
It’s a nice day to, start again!
21. ‘All My Love’ de Led Zeppelin
Letra: The cup is raised, the toast is made yet againOne voice is clear above the din Proud Arianne one word, my will to sustain For me, the cloth once more to spin, oh
22. ‘Champagne Supernova’ de Oasis
Letra: Someday you will find meCaught beneath the landslide In a champagne supernova A champagne supernova in the sky
23. ‘Always’ de Bon Jovi
Letra: I can’t sing a love songLike the way it’s meant to be Well, I guess I’m not that good anymore But baby, that’s just me
24. ‘The Middle’ de Jimmy Eat World
Letra de amor: It just takes some timeLittle girl, you’re in the middle of the ride Everything, everything’ll be just fine Everything, everything’ll be alright, alright
25. ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ de Van Morrison
26. ‘Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down’ de Fall Out Boy
Letra: We’re going down, down in an earlier roundAnd sugar, we’re going down swinging I’ll be your number one with a bullet
27. ‘All the Small Things’ de Blink 182
Letra: Always, I know / You’ll be at my show
Watching, waiting / Commiserating
Say it ain’t so, I will not go
Turn the lights off, carry me home
28. ‘My Own Worst Enemy’ de Lit
Letra: Always, I know / You’ll be at my show
Watching, waiting / Commiserating
Say it ain’t so, I will not go
Turn the lights off, carry me home
29. ‘She drives me crazy’ de Fine Young Cannibals
Letra de amor: I can’t stop the way I feelThings you do don’t seem real Tell me what you’ve got in mind ‘Cause we’re running out of time Won’t you ever set me free? This waiting ‘round’s killing me
30. ‘Shake It’ de Metro Station
Letra: I was thinking of places that I could hide
This feeling’s tearing me up
31. ‘Otherside’ de Red Hot Chili Peppers
Letra: A scarlet starlet and she’s in my bedA candidate for the soulmate bled Push the trigger and pull the thread I gotta take it on the other side
32. ‘What’s My Age Again?’ de Blink 182
Letra: And that’s about the time she walked away from me
Nobody likes you when you’re 23
And you still act like you’re in freshman year
What the hell is wrong with me?
My friends say I should act my age
33. ‘Crazy Train’ de Ozzy Osbourne
Letra: Crazy, but that’s how it goesMillions of people living as foes Maybe it’s not too late To learn how to love And forget how to hate
34. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ de Nirvana
Letra: I’m worse at what I do bestAnd for this gift I feel blessed Our little group it’s always been And always will until the end
35. ‘Semi-Charmed Life’ de Third Eye Blind
Letra de amor: And I make you smile, like a drug for youDo ever what you wanna do, coming over you Keep on smiling, what we go through One stop to the rhythm that divides you
36. ‘Starlight’ de Muse
Letra de amor: StarlightI will be chasing a starlight Until the end of my life I don’t know if it’s worth it anymore
37. ‘Wonderwall’ de Oasis
Letra de amor: Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to youAnd by now, you should’ve somehow realised what you gotta do I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now
38. ‘Thank You’ de Led Zeppelin
Letras de amor: If the sun refused to shineI would still be loving you When mountains crumble to the sea There will still be you and me
39. ‘High Hopes’ de Panic! at the Disco
Letras de amor: Had to have high, high hopes for a livingDidn’t know how but I always had a feeling I was gonna be that one in a million Always had high, high hopes
40. ‘Handclap’ de Fitz and The Tantrums
Letras de amor: Every night when the stars come out
Am I the only living soul around?
Need to believe you could hold me down
Cause I’m in need of somethin’ good right now
41. ‘Feel It Still’ de Portugal. The Man
Letra de amor: I’m a rebel just for kicks, yeahYour love is an abyss for my heart to eclipse, now Might be over now, but I feel it still
42. ‘Electric Feel’ de MGMT
Letra de amor: I said, «ooh, girlShock me like an electric eel Baby girl Turn me on with your electric feel»
43. ‘On Top of the World’ de Imagine Dragons
Letra de amor: If you love somebodyBetter tell them why they’re here ‘cause They just may run away from you
44. ‘Sweet Disposition’ de Temper Trap
Letra de amor: A moment, a love; A dream, aloudA moment, a love, A dream, aloud
45. ‘My Type’ de Saint Motel
Letra de amor: When there’s loving in the airDon’t fight it, just keep breathing
46. Friday I’m in Love’ de The Cure
Letra de amor: I don’t care if Monday’s blueTuesday’s grey and Wednesday too Thursday, I don’t care about you It’s Friday, I’m in love
47. ‘High and Low’ de Empire of the Sun
Letra de amor: Now we are running in a pack to the place you don’t knowAnd I want you to know that I’ll always be around Down where the summer and the late nights last forever
48. ‘Such Great Heights’ de The Postal
Letra de amor: I am thinking it’s a signThat the freckles in our eyes Are mirror images And when we kiss they’re perfectly aligned
49. ‘Heartlines’ de Modest Mouse
Letra de amor: I don’t wanna always play niceBut I wanna feel your heartlines I wanna feel your heart
50. ‘Float On’ de Modest Mouse
Letra de amor: Well, he just drove off sometimes life’s ok
I ran my mouth off a bit too much, oh what did I say
Well you just laughed it off, it was all ok
