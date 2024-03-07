Hasta que la muerte los separe: 50 canciones de rock para tocar en un matrimonio perfecto

La canción con la que la novia entra en la iglesia durante su matrimonio es tan importante como el resto de detalles de toda la ceremonia. Para muchas personas, ese momento de entrada es quizá uno de los más recordados, tanto por los prometidos que contraerán boda, como para los invitados.

Precisamente por su importancia, su elección no suele ser un tema menor. Si usted es de este lado del planeta en el que le gustaría y sueña con casarse con una increíble canción de rock, a continuación le dejamos una lista de ideas para colocar en su matrimonio, ya sea por su mensaje o por ser un ícono que marcó la música, así como lo marcará ese momento en su vida.

50 canciones de rock para su matrimonio

1. ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ de AC/DC

Letra de amor: She told me to come, but I was already there ‘Cause the walls start shaking, the Earth was quaking

My mind was aching and we were making it And you shook me all night long Leer más: ¡Se le juntó el ganado! Mujer invitó a todos sus exnovios a su matrimonio



2. ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ de Joan Jett

Letra de amor: He smiled so I got up and asked for his name

But that don’t matter he said cuz it’s all the same

He said can I take ya home, where we can be alone

And next we’re moving on, he was with me

3. ‘Good Riddance’ de Green day

Letra de amor: So take the photographs and still frames in your mind

Hang it on a shelf in good health and good time

Tattoos of memories, and dead skin on trial

For what it’s worth, it was worth all the while.

4. ‘No One Knows’ de Queens of the Stone Age

Letra de amor: I drift along the ocean / Dead lifeboats in the sun

And come undone / Pleasantly caving in

I come undone And I realize you’re mine / Indeed a fool am I

5. ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,’ de Aerosmith

Letra de amor: Don’t wanna close my eyes

I don’t wanna to fall asleep

‘Cause I’d miss you baby

And I don’t wanna miss a thing

6. ‘She Loves You’ de The Beatles

Letra de amor: She says she loves you

And you know that can’t be bad

Yes, she loves you

And you know you should be glad

7. ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ de Meatloaf

Letra de amor: And I would do anything for love,

I’d run right into hell and back

I would do anything for love,

I’ll never lie to you and that’s a fact

8. ‘Marry Me’ de Train

Letra de amor: Forget the world now, we won’t let them see

But there’s one thing left to do

Now that the weight has lifted

Love has surely shifted my way

Marry me / Today and every day

9. Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet

Letra de amor: Well I could see / You home with me

But you were with another man, yeah!

I know we ain’t got much to say

Before I let you get away, yeah!

10.’I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ de The Darkness

Letra de amor: I believe in a thing called love

Just listen to the rhythm of my heart

There’s a chance we could make it now

We’ll be rocking ‘til the sun goes down

11. ‘All I Want Is You’ de U2

Letra de amor: But all the promises we make

From the cradle to the grave

When all I want is you

12. ‘Everlong’ de Foo Fighters

Letra de amor: Come down and waste away with me

Down with me

Slow, how you wanted it to be

I’m over my head

Out of her head, she sang

13. ‘Forever’ de Kiss

Letra: It’s forever, this time I know

And there’s no doubt in my mind

Forever, until my life is through

Girl, I’ll be loving you forever

14. ‘All Star’ de Smash Mouth

Letra de amor: So much to do, so much to see

So what’s wrong with taking the back streets?

You’ll never know if you don’t go

You’ll never shine if you don’t glow

15. ‘Love Her Madly’ de The Doors

Letra: Wanna be her daddy?

Don’t ya love her face?

Don’t ya love her as she’s walkin’ out the door?

Like she did one thousand times before

16. ‘Every Breath You Take’ de The Police



Letra de amor: Every breath you take

And every move you make

Every bond you break

Every step you take

I’ll be watching you

17. ‘I Do It For You’ de Bryan Adams

Letra de amor: Don’t tell me it’s not worth trying for

You can’t tell me it’s not worth dying for

You know it’s true (you know it’s true)

Everything I do / I do it for you

18. ‘Heroes’ de David Bowie

Letra de amor: And you, you can be mean

And I, I’ll drink all the time

‘Cause we’re lovers, and that is a fact

Yes we’re lovers, and that is that

19. ‘How Sweet It Is’ de James Taylor

Letra de amor: I needed the shelter of someone’s arms

And there you were

I needed someone to understand my ups and downs

And there you were

20. ‘White Wedding’ de Billy Idol

Letra: It’s a nice day to start again

It’s a nice day for a white wedding

It’s a nice day to, start again!

21. ‘All My Love’ de Led Zeppelin

Letra: The cup is raised, the toast is made yet again

One voice is clear above the din

Proud Arianne one word, my will to sustain

For me, the cloth once more to spin, oh

22. ‘Champagne Supernova’ de Oasis

Letra: Someday you will find me

Caught beneath the landslide

In a champagne supernova

A champagne supernova in the sky

23. ‘Always’ de Bon Jovi

Letra: I can’t sing a love song

Like the way it’s meant to be

Well, I guess I’m not that good anymore

But baby, that’s just me

24. ‘The Middle’ de Jimmy Eat World

Letra de amor: It just takes some time

Little girl, you’re in the middle of the ride

Everything, everything’ll be just fine

Everything, everything’ll be alright, alright

25. ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ de Van Morrison

Letra de amor: Laughin’ and a-runnin’, hey, hey

Skippin’ and a-jumpin’/ In the misty morning fog with

Our, our hearts a-thumping and you

My brown-eyed girl / And you, my brown-eyed girl

26. ‘Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down’ de Fall Out Boy

Letra: We’re going down, down in an earlier round

And sugar, we’re going down swinging

I’ll be your number one with a bullet

27. ‘All the Small Things’ de Blink 182

Letra: Always, I know / You’ll be at my show

Watching, waiting / Commiserating

Say it ain’t so, I will not go

Turn the lights off, carry me home

28. ‘My Own Worst Enemy’ de Lit

Letra: Always, I know / You’ll be at my show

Watching, waiting / Commiserating

Say it ain’t so, I will not go

Turn the lights off, carry me home

29. ‘She drives me crazy’ de Fine Young Cannibals

Letra de amor: I can’t stop the way I feel

Things you do don’t seem real

Tell me what you’ve got in mind

‘Cause we’re running out of time

Won’t you ever set me free?

This waiting ‘round’s killing me

30. ‘Shake It’ de Metro Station

Letra: I was thinking of places that I could hide

Tonight you’re falling in love, let me go now

This feeling’s tearing me up

31. ‘Otherside’ de Red Hot Chili Peppers

Letra: A scarlet starlet and she’s in my bed

A candidate for the soulmate bled

Push the trigger and pull the thread

I gotta take it on the other side

32. ‘What’s My Age Again?’ de Blink 182

Letra: And that’s about the time she walked away from me

Nobody likes you when you’re 23

And you still act like you’re in freshman year

What the hell is wrong with me?

My friends say I should act my age

33. ‘Crazy Train’ de Ozzy Osbourne

Letra: Crazy, but that’s how it goes

Millions of people living as foes

Maybe it’s not too late

To learn how to love

And forget how to hate

34. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ de Nirvana

Letra: I’m worse at what I do best

And for this gift I feel blessed

Our little group it’s always been

And always will until the end

35. ‘Semi-Charmed Life’ de Third Eye Blind

Letra de amor: And I make you smile, like a drug for you

Do ever what you wanna do, coming over you

Keep on smiling, what we go through

One stop to the rhythm that divides you

36. ‘Starlight’ de Muse

Letra de amor: Starlight

I will be chasing a starlight

Until the end of my life

I don’t know if it’s worth it anymore

37. ‘Wonderwall’ de Oasis

Letra de amor: Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you

And by now, you should’ve somehow realised what you gotta do

I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

38. ‘Thank You’ de Led Zeppelin

Letras de amor: If the sun refused to shine

I would still be loving you

When mountains crumble to the sea

There will still be you and me

39. ‘High Hopes’ de Panic! at the Disco

Letras de amor: Had to have high, high hopes for a living

Didn’t know how but I always had a feeling

I was gonna be that one in a million

Always had high, high hopes

40. ‘Handclap’ de Fitz and The Tantrums

Letras de amor: Every night when the stars come out

Am I the only living soul around?

Need to believe you could hold me down

Cause I’m in need of somethin’ good right now

41. ‘Feel It Still’ de Portugal. The Man

Letra de amor: I’m a rebel just for kicks, yeah

Your love is an abyss for my heart to eclipse, now

Might be over now, but I feel it still

42. ‘Electric Feel’ de MGMT

Letra de amor: I said, «ooh, girl

Shock me like an electric eel

Baby girl

Turn me on with your electric feel»

43. ‘On Top of the World’ de Imagine Dragons

Letra de amor: If you love somebody

Better tell them why they’re here ‘cause

They just may run away from you

44. ‘Sweet Disposition’ de Temper Trap

Letra de amor: A moment, a love; A dream, aloud

A moment, a love, A dream, aloud

Just stay there; ‘Cause I’ll be coming over

And while our blood’s still young

45. ‘My Type’ de Saint Motel

Letra de amor: When there’s loving in the air

Don’t fight it, just keep breathing

46. Friday I’m in Love’ de The Cure

Letra de amor: I don’t care if Monday’s blue

Tuesday’s grey and Wednesday too

Thursday, I don’t care about you

It’s Friday, I’m in love

47. ‘High and Low’ de Empire of the Sun

Letra de amor: Now we are running in a pack to the place you don’t know

And I want you to know that I’ll always be around

Down where the summer and the late nights last forever

48. ‘Such Great Heights’ de The Postal

Letra de amor: I am thinking it’s a sign

That the freckles in our eyes

Are mirror images

And when we kiss they’re perfectly aligned

49. ‘Heartlines’ de Modest Mouse

Letra de amor: I don’t wanna always play nice

But I wanna feel your heartlines

I wanna feel your heart

50. ‘Float On’ de Modest Mouse

Letra de amor: Well, he just drove off sometimes life’s ok

I ran my mouth off a bit too much, oh what did I say

Well you just laughed it off, it was all ok