Premios Grammy 2023: Red Hot Chilli Peppers y Arctic Monkeys dentro de los nominados

Este 15 de noviembre se revelaron los nominados a lo Grammy 2023, estos premios reconocen las mejores producciones del año y siempre figuran grandes artistas, este año se encuentran Red Hot Chilli Peppers y Arctic Monkeys.
Mire aquí la lista de nominados, para las categorías rock y alternativo.
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Alternative Music Performance nominees: @ArcticMonkeys; @bigthiefmusic; @florencemachine; @wetlegband; and @YYYs ft. @perfumegenius: https://t.co/teqtZFcHL0 pic.twitter.com/TdkKTxc49X
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Alternative Music Album nominees: @arcadefire; @bigthiefmusic; @bjork; @wetlegband; and @YYYs: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/heJSkIUlKj
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
Colplay también fue nominado a Mejor Álbum Pop con ‘Music of the Spheres’.
Recordemos que, en la gala de este año, también se le rindió homenaje a Taylor Hawkins y Se llevaron los premios a ‘Mejor Interpretación de Rock’ con ‘Making a Fire’; ‘Mejor Canción de Rock’ con ‘Waiting on a War’ y ‘Mejor Álbum de Rock’ con ‘Medicine at Midnight’.
MÁS SOBRE: