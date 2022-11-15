Noticias
Premios Grammy 2023: Red Hot Chilli Peppers y Arctic Monkeys dentro de los nominados

Red Hot Chilli Peppers y Arctic Monkeys // Foto: Getty Images

Le compartimos la lista completa de nominados a los premios más importantes de la música.

Laura Daza Díaz

Este 15 de noviembre se revelaron los nominados a lo Grammy 2023, estos premios reconocen las mejores producciones del año y siempre figuran grandes artistas, este año se encuentran Red Hot Chilli Peppers y Arctic Monkeys.

Mire aquí la lista de nominados, para las categorías rock y alternativo.

Interpretación de Rock

  • Beck – “Old Man”
  • The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
  • Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
  • Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
  • Idles – “Crawl!”
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
  • Turnstile – “Holiday”

Canción de Rock

  • Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
  • Turnstile – “Blackout”
  • The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”

Álbum de Rock

  • The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
  • Idles – Crawler
  • Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
  • Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
  • Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Interpretación Alternativa

  • Arctic Monkeys – There Better Be a Mirroball
  • Big Thief – Certainty
  • Florence + The Machine – King
  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius – Spitting off the Edge of the World

Álbum Alternativo

  • Arcade Fire – We
  • Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
  • Björk – Fossora
  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Colplay también fue nominado a Mejor Álbum Pop con ‘Music of the Spheres’.

Recordemos que, en la gala de este año, también se le rindió homenaje a Taylor Hawkins y Se llevaron los premios a ‘Mejor Interpretación de Rock’ con ‘Making a Fire’; ‘Mejor Canción de Rock’ con ‘Waiting on a War’ y ‘Mejor Álbum de Rock’ con ‘Medicine at Midnight’.

