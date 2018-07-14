Los memes con los que los colombianos celebramos la derrota de Inglaterra frente a Bélgica
Inglaterra no consiguió quedarse con el tercer puesto del Mundial Rusia 2018 después de que cayera 2-0 frente a Bélgica en la definición del tercer y cuarto lugar del campeonato, algo que sin duda tiene más de a un colombiano feliz.
Aquí los mejores memes:
Despertar y ver que Inglaterra va perdiendo pic.twitter.com/ZCZ8roa0lH— Juan Narváez 🍕 (@Cajadepizza_) 14 de julio de 2018
ni 5 minutos de empezar el partido y Bélgica ya le había metido gol a Inglaterra pic.twitter.com/EswQokQI3w— ᴀɴɢɪᴇ🇨🇴 (@camilaparce) 14 de julio de 2018
Funny how whenever england come across a decent team they get exposed for the frauds they are. Kane is no leader give the band to Henderson ffs we won't even finish third now lmao pic.twitter.com/vx3Jw04lNP— Low Ki (@SlapTheSweat) 14 de julio de 2018
Harry Kane right now pic.twitter.com/yhCJtZZmog— Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) 14 de julio de 2018
Terrific movement from The Queen here. Gets behind the defender, goes one way then cuts back inside. Regal attacking play. pic.twitter.com/EXG0wG0IOj— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 14 de julio de 2018
Y sacaron a Lukaku por ese Belga !!— jυlιaŋ м vanegas (@julian_mauricio) 14 de julio de 2018
#RadioRealBelga pic.twitter.com/JqdemDXT6m
It's funny how England are still playing like it's coming Home but they are going Home...#BELENG pic.twitter.com/boxhlUnejg— 2 sly 😎 (@SirTjamane) 14 de julio de 2018
Bélgica e Inglaterra— Sᴀʟɪᴍᴇ (@omaislixodosite) 14 de julio de 2018
vendo a Inglaterra perdendo novamente pic.twitter.com/QYXxYOVzhw
#Rusia2018 | 3er/4to— Infogol Mundial (@Infogol8) 14 de julio de 2018
Bélgica convierte el segundo gol. Y vos tipo...... pic.twitter.com/KZhESwXbeo
GO GO HOME— Iván Camilo (@shaxirmexaxak) 11 de julio de 2018
NO
RREAS
JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA
BYE pengLand 🖐🖐🖐
It is NOT coming home
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Vrcf09ITFI
That moment when England realized that the bronze medal is not coming home😂😂#WorldCup #BELENG #England #Belgium pic.twitter.com/CfZ5gOQ1wi— #ThisIsNigeria (@iam_Lexzai) 14 de julio de 2018
Belgica - Inglaterra— ᴍᴀʀᴛɪɴᴘɪʟᴏᴛ ฏ๎๎๎๎ (@martinpilot) 14 de julio de 2018
.. nadal y nole 8 a 8 en el 5to set, jaguares vs sharks.. estoy asi!!! pic.twitter.com/RcDrdT2MIx