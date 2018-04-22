X

La azafata que se convirtió en actriz porno y lo dejará en los cielos

- 22/04/18

Se trata de Laura Birbeck, una joven inglesa de 27 años que decidió darle un cambio drástico a su vida: pasó de ser azafata para llegar a la industria de la pornografía.

Trabajó dos años atendiendo a los pasajeros en las alturas, con base en el aeropuerto Heathrow, en Londres, pero al final se cansó. Saltó al canal Studio 66, donde tenía que mostrar su cuerpo sin ropa, pero al final llevó su vida al extremo y se convirtió en actriz porno.

