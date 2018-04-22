La azafata que se convirtió en actriz porno y lo dejará en los cielos
Se trata de Laura Birbeck, una joven inglesa de 27 años que decidió darle un cambio drástico a su vida: pasó de ser azafata para llegar a la industria de la pornografía.
Trabajó dos años atendiendo a los pasajeros en las alturas, con base en el aeropuerto Heathrow, en Londres, pero al final se cansó. Saltó al canal Studio 66, donde tenía que mostrar su cuerpo sin ropa, pero al final llevó su vida al extremo y se convirtió en actriz porno.
Smiling is everything 😊💕 On a bad day now I think about everything I am grateful for. I’ve been told by a couple of close friends creating a list of things you are grateful for every morning makes you appreciate what you have 🌸 There is a lot I am grateful for this past year, and already the people around me are amazing! I want to thank those lovely people, you know who you are, thank you for being there or just having fun and laughs when shit hits the fan 🙏🏼❤️✨