Datos que hay que darlos: Queen supera a Maluma, Nicky Jam y a Shakira en Spotify

La fiebre de Queen se apoderó una vez más del mundo entero gracias a la película biográfica de Freddie Mercury, Bohemian Rhapsody,de paso pudimos conocer la historia de la legendaria agrupación.
Sin embargo éxito Queen no solo es taquillero, también en las plataformas digitales, como es el caso de Spotify, donde las canciones de la agrupación británica están en el listado de las más populares de la aplicación.
Los datos son los siguientes: para este jueves, Queen alcanzó los 25.049.047 oyentes mensuales, cifra con la que supera a la barranquillera Shakira, quien tiene 23.829.459 oyentes y también a Maluma, artista que cuenta con 19.566.274 oyentes; en la lista también se encuentra Nicky Jam con 18.594.222 y Becky G, 17.398.891.
Por su parte, el guitarrista de Queen, Brian May, publicó en su perfil una imagen donde revela las sorprendentes cifras que logró Bohemian Rhapsody:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I don’t usually publish stuff like this. But this is a uniquely thrilling moment. Our Freddie film went straight to number 1 in the UK last week, and this weekend it played on 4,000 screens in the USA, becoming easily the top film there. Now we see this summary of the rest of the world. BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is Number One in every territory it’s opened in so far. Incredible. The most interesting bits are the comments to the extreme right if you zoom in. A million thanks to all of you who have rushed out to see it and laughed and cried and whooped with joy with us, as you’ve told us. I’m bowled over by your comments – from “It’s the best film I’ve ever seen” to “I cried 50 times”… What we always wanted was for the film to touch people and inspire them. You’re telling us that is what it does. That’s good enough. Good night and sweet dreams all. Some dreams do come true. Here’s hoping yours do. But be careful what you wish for !!! Bri
“Lo que siempre quisimos era que la película tocara a las personas y las inspirara”.