La macabra imagen de una actriz porno que por poco muere a causa de un accidente

- 11/09/17

Clorisa Briggs, más conocida en la industria de cine para adultos como ‘Madison Ivy’, aseguró “volver a nacer” después de reponerse durante año y medio conectada a tubos y al borde de la muerte.

La actriz alemana recordó cuando un desprevenido conductor la arroyó contra una roca, sufriendo una fractura en su columna vertebral y un desgarro abdominal. Los médicos que atendieron a Clorisa daban pocas esperanzas de vida mientras esta mujer luchaba por su vida alimentándose a través de un tubo conectado desde su cadera hasta el intestino.

