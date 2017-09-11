La macabra imagen de una actriz porno que por poco muere a causa de un accidente
Clorisa Briggs, más conocida en la industria de cine para adultos como ‘Madison Ivy’, aseguró “volver a nacer” después de reponerse durante año y medio conectada a tubos y al borde de la muerte.
La actriz alemana recordó cuando un desprevenido conductor la arroyó contra una roca, sufriendo una fractura en su columna vertebral y un desgarro abdominal. Los médicos que atendieron a Clorisa daban pocas esperanzas de vida mientras esta mujer luchaba por su vida alimentándose a través de un tubo conectado desde su cadera hasta el intestino.
This one goes out to all the people who are having a hard time, believe in yourself! I was the victim of a reckless driver, came out of nowhere slamming me into a rock... please everyone drive safe🙏 I have kept a lot of the details of my accident to myself, it was hard for me to accept at the time, that it might be the end. And if it was I wanted people to remember me as I was...On the left is me today, the right a year and a half ago... That was taken as I started to get better actually. It is possible to live without food or water for 6 months & even longer, they cut a hole in your hip, feeding in a tube. It led straight to my lower intestine, all water & food were pushed through there. My stomach, duodenum & intestines were all ripped away from each other. With no luck or hope of sewing me back together, each organ was sewn up separated while holes were cut from 6 different directions, feeding tubes into each organ replacing its functions. If that wasn't enough I had titanium rods and screws now holding together the L1-L3 of my spine. The broken back was the least severe, as for the other injuries, it was up to my own body's ability to repair. Which I found out had an 8% chance of doing so...I lived for almost 9 months with the tubes protruding from all angles. I've never experienced something so terrifying as a group of defeated looking doctors coming into the room & telling me there's nothing more they can do, to prepare for the worst. I'm still here because we never gave up, you can't spell impossible without Im Possible! 💛 #SaiyanPride
Barely a year and a half ago the photo on the Left was me... the photo on the Right is me today... Broken back fused together, I was 46 pounds & still needing multiple surgeries, wasn't allowed to eat or drink for 6 months.... It took everything I had to make it... But sometimes the most painful stories, have a happy ending. Blessed just to be here 🙏 Appreciate everything, believe in yourself. This is the first time I've ever posted a pic of how bad it really got.