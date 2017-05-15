Excelente: miren el setlist con el que U2 inició su ‘The Joshua Tree Tour’

El pasado viernes 12 de mayo los irlandeses de U2 comenzaron el ‘The Joshua Tree Tour’ en el el estadio BC Place de Vancouver, Canadá.

‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ fue la encargada de abrir el show que hasta ahora recibirán las ciudades de Norteamérica y Europa.

Los fanáticos de la banda que asistieron al concierto disfrutaron los éxitos del álbum que ya celebra 30 años, este es el motivo por el que la banda de Bono emprendió su gira ‘The Joshua Tree’, incluyendo el single Where The Streets Have No Name.

Pero para provocarnos un poco más, veamos el setlist con el que U2 arrancó su ‘The Joshua Tree Tour’:

1. Sunday Bloody Sunday

2. New Year’s Day

3. A Sort Of Homecoming

4. MLK

5. Pride (In The Name Of Love)

6. Where The Streets Have No Name

7. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

8. With Or Without You

9. Bullet The Blue Sky

10. Running To Stand Still

11. Red Hill Mining Town

12. In God’s Country

13. Trip Through Your Wires

14. One Tree Hill

15. Exit

16. Mothers Of The Disappeared.

Encore

17. Beautiful Day

18. Elevation

19. Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

20. One

21. Miss Sarajevo

22. The Little Things That Give You Away.