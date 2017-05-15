Excelente: miren el setlist con el que U2 inició su ‘The Joshua Tree Tour’

El pasado viernes 12 de mayo los irlandeses de U2 comenzaron el ‘The Joshua Tree Tour’ en el el estadio BC Place de Vancouver, Canadá.
‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ fue la encargada de abrir el show que hasta ahora recibirán las ciudades de Norteamérica y Europa.
Los fanáticos de la banda que asistieron al concierto disfrutaron los éxitos del álbum que ya celebra 30 años, este es el motivo por el que la banda de Bono emprendió su gira ‘The Joshua Tree’, incluyendo el single Where The Streets Have No Name.
Pero para provocarnos un poco más, veamos el setlist con el que U2 arrancó su ‘The Joshua Tree Tour’:
1. Sunday Bloody Sunday
2. New Year’s Day
3. A Sort Of Homecoming
4. MLK
5. Pride (In The Name Of Love)
6. Where The Streets Have No Name
7. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
8. With Or Without You
9. Bullet The Blue Sky
10. Running To Stand Still
11. Red Hill Mining Town
12. In God’s Country
13. Trip Through Your Wires
14. One Tree Hill
15. Exit
16. Mothers Of The Disappeared.
Encore
17. Beautiful Day
18. Elevation
19. Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
20. One
21. Miss Sarajevo
22. The Little Things That Give You Away.