Lista de animes que llegan y se van de Crunchyroll en septiembre 2026: fechas, tráiler y lo último

Crunchyroll es una de las plataformas de streaming más utilizadas en la actualidad. Este gran sitio web ha destacado entre miles de fanáticos, sobre todo por la presencia de animes imperdibles a nivel mundial.
Varias entregas del catálogo de esta plataforma han encantado a miles de personas,
sobre todo con grandes estrenos que han presentado una cantidad importante de emoción en todo el mundo.
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En este próximo mes de septiembre habrá una gran cantidad de novedades. Grandes animes imperdibles dirán presente en la plataforma. Por ello, en caso de que no quiera perderselo,
aquí les tenemos las novedades que habrá en el próximo mes. Lista de animes que llegan y se van de Crunchyroll en septiembre 2026
Crunchyroll ha tenido grandes emociones en este 2026. Miles de personas han disfrutado de emociones imperdibles en esta plataforma, a partir de estrenos icónicos.
En la última parte de este año volverá a ocurrir.
Grandes novedades llegarán al catálogo, con episodios semanales, y también series completas.
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En caso de que no quiera perderse los detalles de estos episodios a la semana,
y de las grandes novedades de esta plataforma, aquí les presentamos el catálogo completo. El calendario completo del 1 al 15
1 de septiembre: Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her; Hana-Kimi; The Shiunji Family Children Season 2
2 de septiembre: New Saga; Clevatess; The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity
3 de septiembre: The Too-Perfect Saint; Summer Pockets; The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for the Throne
4 de septiembre: BLACK TORCH; The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4; Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2
5 de septiembre: A Livid Lady’s Guide to Getting Even; The Shiunji Family Children Season 2; With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
6 de septiembre: One Piece; Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4; Secrets of the Silent Witch
7 de septiembre: Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky; Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her; The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for the Throne
8 de septiembre: Hana-Kimi; Summer Pockets; The Shiunji Family Children Season 2 VIDEO
9 de septiembre: New Saga; Clevatess; The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity
10 de septiembre: The Too-Perfect Saint; The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for the Throne; Turkey! Time to Strike
11 de septiembre: BLACK TORCH; The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4; Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2
12 de septiembre: A Livid Lady’s Guide to Getting Even; With You, Our Love Will Make It Through; The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity
13 de septiembre: One Piece; Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4; Secrets of the Silent Witch
14 de septiembre: Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky; Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her; The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for the Throne
15 de septiembre: Hana-Kimi; Summer Pockets; The Shiunji Family Children Season 2 Calendario del 16 al 30
16 de septiembre: New Saga; Clevatess; The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity
17 de septiembre: The Too-Perfect Saint; The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for the Throne; Turkey! Time to Strike
18 de septiembre: BLACK TORCH; The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4; Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 VIDEO
19 de septiembre: A Livid Lady’s Guide to Getting Even; With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
20 de septiembre: One Piece; Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4; Secrets of the Silent Witch
21 de septiembre: Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky; Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her; The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for the Throne
22 de septiembre: Hana-Kimi; Summer Pockets
23 de septiembre: New Saga; Clevatess; The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity
24 de septiembre: The Too-Perfect Saint; Turkey! Time to Strike
25 de septiembre: BLACK TORCH; The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4; Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2; JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STEEL BALL RUN — 2nd STAGE
26 de septiembre: A Livid Lady’s Guide to Getting Even; With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
27 de septiembre: One Piece; Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4; Secrets of the Silent Witch
28 de septiembre: Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky; Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her
29 de septiembre: Hana-Kimi; Summer Pockets
30 de septiembre: New Saga; Clevatess; Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2