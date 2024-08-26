Esta es la canción más famosa de Oasis, según la IA: la letra es perfecta para dedicar

Los fanáticos de Oasis a nivel mundial se encuentran expectantes ante la noticia de un posible reencuentro entre Noel Gallagher y Liam Gallagher, integrantes principales de la agrupación. Al parecer, el próximo viernes, 30 de agosto, se anunciarán una serie de conciertos programados para el verano de 2025.
Ante esta expectativa, acudimos a Gemini, chartbot de Google, y le preguntamos ¿cuál es la canción más famosa de Oasis?. Según Gemini, se trata de Wonderwall, canción que pertenece a (What ‘s The Story) Morning Glory?, estrenado en 1995.
Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you
And by now, you should’ve somehow realised what you gotta do
I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now
And backbeat, the word is on the street that the fire in your heart is out
I’m sure you’ve heard it all before, but you never really had a doubt
I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now
And all the roads we have to walk are winding
And all the lights that lead us there are blinding
There are many things that I would like to say to you, but I don’t know how
Because maybe
You’re gonna be the one that saves me
And after all
You’re my wonderwall
Today was gonna be the day, but they’ll never throw it back to you
And by now, you should’ve somehow realised what you’re not to do
I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now
And all the roads that lead you there were winding
And all the lights that light the way are blinding
There are many things that I would like to say to you, but I don’t know how
I said maybe
You’re gonna be the one that saves me
And after all
You’re my wonderwall
I said maybe (I said maybe)
You’re gonna be the one that saves me
And after all
You’re my wonderwall
I said maybe (I said maybe)
You’re gonna be the one that saves me (saves me)
Hoy va a ser el día
En que ellos te van
A devolver la pelota.
Ya
Deberías de alguna manera haberte
Dado cuenta de lo que debes hacer.
No creo que alguien se sienta
De la manera que me siento
Por ti ahora.
Una y otra vez
Estuvo en la calle el rumor
De que el fuego en tu corazón
Se apagó.
Estoy seguro
Que ya lo has escuchado todo
Pero realmente nunca tuviste dudas.
No creo que alguien se sienta
De la manera que me siento
Por ti ahora.
Y todos los caminos
Que tenemos que caminar
Son sinuosos.
Y todas las luces
Que nos guían hasta allí
Son cegadoras.
Hay muchas cosas
Que me gustaría decirte.
No sé cómo.
Porque quizás tú vas a ser
Quien me salva.
Y después de todo
Tú eres mi maravilla.
Hoy iba a ser el día
Pero ellos nunca
Te devolverán la pelota.
Ya
Deberías de alguna manera haberte
Dado cuenta de qué no debes hacer.
No creo que alguien se sienta
De la manera que me siento
Por ti ahora.
Y todos los caminos
Que llevan hacia ti
Eran sinuosos.
Y todas las luces
Que iluminan el camino
Son cegadoras.
Hay muchas cosas
Que me gustaría decirte.
No sé cómo.
Yo dije quizás tú vas a ser
Quien me salva.
Y después de todo
Tú eres mi maravilla.
Yo dije quizás tú vas a ser
Quien me salva.
Y después de todo
Tú eres mi maravilla.
Yo dije quizás tú vas a ser
Quien me salva.
Tú vas a ser quien me salva.
