Tendencias

Oasis - (Getty Images)

Esta es la canción más famosa de Oasis, según la IA: la letra es perfecta para dedicar

Los hermanos Gallagher, fundadores de Oasis, insinúan posible reunión de la famosa agrupación británica

Andrea Carolina Jaimes

Los fanáticos de Oasis a nivel mundial se encuentran expectantes ante la noticia de un posible reencuentro entre Noel Gallagher y Liam Gallagher, integrantes principales de la agrupación. Al parecer, el próximo viernes, 30 de agosto, se anunciarán una serie de conciertos programados para el verano de 2025.

Ante esta expectativa, acudimos a Gemini, chartbot de Google, y le preguntamos ¿cuál es la canción más famosa de Oasis?. Según Gemini, se trata de Wonderwall, canción que pertenece a (What ‘s The Story) Morning Glory?, estrenado en 1995.

A continuación, compartimos los motivos por los que la inteligencia artificial dio su respuesta.

  • Melodía pegadiza y universal: La melodía es sencillamente irresistible. Es fácil de recordar y tararear, y su estructura es clásica en el rock, lo que la hace accesible para un público muy amplio.
  • Letra con múltiples interpretaciones: La letra de la canción está abierta a diversas interpretaciones, lo que permite que cada oyente conecte con ella de manera personal. ¿Es un amigo imaginario?, ¿un amor perdido?, ¿una metáfora de la vida? Cada persona puede encontrar su propio significado.
  • Voz característica de Noel Gallagher: La voz de Gallagher, con su tono melancólico y su entrega emocional, le da a la canción una profundidad y una fuerza inigualables.
  • Momento histórico: Wonderwall fue lanzada en un momento clave para el britpop, un movimiento musical que revitalizó la escena rock británica en los años 90. La canción se convirtió en un símbolo de su generación y de un sonido que marcó a toda una época.
  • Uso en la cultura popular: Wonderwall ha sido utilizada en innumerables películas, series de televisión y anuncios comerciales, lo que ha ampliado aún más su alcance y la ha convertido en una canción reconocible a nivel mundial.

Le puede interesar: Este es el álbum de rock más “poderoso” de todos los tiempos, según Liam Gallagher

Letra de Wonderwall, canción de Oasis

Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you
And by now, you should’ve somehow realised what you gotta do
I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

And backbeat, the word is on the street that the fire in your heart is out
I’m sure you’ve heard it all before, but you never really had a doubt
I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

And all the roads we have to walk are winding
And all the lights that lead us there are blinding
There are many things that I would like to say to you, but I don’t know how

Because maybe
You’re gonna be the one that saves me
And after all
You’re my wonderwall

Today was gonna be the day, but they’ll never throw it back to you
And by now, you should’ve somehow realised what you’re not to do
I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now
And all the roads that lead you there were winding
And all the lights that light the way are blinding
There are many things that I would like to say to you, but I don’t know how

I said maybe
You’re gonna be the one that saves me
And after all
You’re my wonderwall
I said maybe (I said maybe)
You’re gonna be the one that saves me
And after all
You’re my wonderwall

I said maybe (I said maybe)
You’re gonna be the one that saves me (saves me)

Le puede interesar: Esta es la canción de Blur que le hubiera gustado escribir a Liam Gallagher; no es Song 2

Traducción al español de Wonderwall de Oasis

Hoy va a ser el día
En que ellos te van
A devolver la pelota.
Ya
Deberías de alguna manera haberte
Dado cuenta de lo que debes hacer.
No creo que alguien se sienta
De la manera que me siento
Por ti ahora.

Una y otra vez
Estuvo en la calle el rumor
De que el fuego en tu corazón
Se apagó.
Estoy seguro
Que ya lo has escuchado todo
Pero realmente nunca tuviste dudas.
No creo que alguien se sienta
De la manera que me siento
Por ti ahora.

Y todos los caminos
Que tenemos que caminar
Son sinuosos.
Y todas las luces
Que nos guían hasta allí
Son cegadoras.
Hay muchas cosas
Que me gustaría decirte.
No sé cómo.

Porque quizás tú vas a ser
Quien me salva.
Y después de todo
Tú eres mi maravilla.

Hoy iba a ser el día
Pero ellos nunca
Te devolverán la pelota.
Ya
Deberías de alguna manera haberte
Dado cuenta de qué no debes hacer.
No creo que alguien se sienta
De la manera que me siento
Por ti ahora.

Y todos los caminos
Que llevan hacia ti
Eran sinuosos.
Y todas las luces
Que iluminan el camino
Son cegadoras.
Hay muchas cosas
Que me gustaría decirte.
No sé cómo.

Yo dije quizás tú vas a ser
Quien me salva.
Y después de todo
Tú eres mi maravilla.
Yo dije quizás tú vas a ser
Quien me salva.
Y después de todo
Tú eres mi maravilla.
Yo dije quizás tú vas a ser
Quien me salva.
Tú vas a ser quien me salva.

Le puede interesar: Liam Gallagher “madreó” al rock and Roll Hall of Fame por la nominación de Oasis

MÁS SOBRE:

CONTENIDO PATROCINADO
NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS