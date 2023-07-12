The Last of Us la rompe en los premios Emmy: este es el número de nominaciones que recibió

Archivado en: •

La serie de drama «Succession» lidera los premios Emmy con 27 nominaciones, seguida de The Last of Us y The White Lotus, que alcanzaron 24 y 23 menciones, respectivamente, según anunció este miércoles la Academia de Televisión de EE.UU.

Las tres series forman parte de la plataforma de «streaming» HBO, imponiendo su hegemonía, por encima de otros proveedores como Hulu o Amazon Prime.

Esta es la lista de los nominaciones de las principales categorías para la 75 edición de los Emmy, que está prevista para el próximo 18 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Barry’

‘The Bear’

‘Jury Duty’

‘The Marvelous’

‘Only Murders In The Building’

‘Ted Lasso’

‘Wednesday’

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

«Andor»

«Better Call Saul»

«The Crown»

«The House of The Dragon»

«The Last of Us»

«Succession»

«The White Lotus»

«Yellowjackets»

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

«BEEF»

«Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»

«Fleishman Is In Trouble»

«Obi-Wan Kenobi»

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Bill Hader («Barry»)

Jason Segel («Shrinking»)

Martin Short («Only Murders In The Building»)

Jason Sudeikis («Ted Lasso»)

Jeremy Allen («The Bear»)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jeff Bridges («The Old Man»)

Brian Cox («Succession»)

Kieran Culkin («Succession»)

Bob Odenkirk («Better Call Saul»)

Pedro Pascal («The Last of Us»)

Jeremy Strong («Succession»)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA

Taron Egerton («Black Bird»)

Kumail Nanjiani («Welcome To Chippendales»)

Evan Peters («Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»)

Daniel Radcliffe («Weird: The Al Yankovic Story»)

Michael Shannon («George & Tammy»)

Steven Yeun («BEEF»)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate («Dead To Me»)

Rachel Brosnahan («The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»)

Quinta Brunson («Abbott Elementary»)

Natasha Lyonne («Poker Face»)

Jenna Ortega («Wednesday»)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Sharon Horgan («Bad Sisters»)

Melanie Lynskey («Yellowjackets»)

Elisabeth Moss («The Handmaid’s Tale»)

Bella Ramsey («The Last of Us»)

Keri Russell («The Diplomat»)

Sarah Snook («Succession»)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA

Lizzy Caplan («Fleishman Is In Trouble»)

Jessica Chastain («George & Tammy»)

Dominique Fishback («Swarm»)

Kathryn Hahn («Tiny Beautiful»)

Riley Keough («Daisy Jones & The Six»)

Ali Wong («BEEF»)

EFE