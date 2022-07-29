The Cure relanzará su álbum ‘Wish’ con 24 canciones inéditas

Archivado en: •

La banda británica The Cure está celebrando 30 años del lanzamiento de su noveno trabajo discográfico ‘Wish’ y para hacer parte a los fans, Robert Smith y compañía anunciaron el relanzamiento del disco con 24 canciones inéditas.

El relanzamiento será el próximo 7 de octubre y nos mostrará una remasterización del disco producido por David M. Allen y Robert Smith para disfrutar en mejor calidad los tracks que ya conocemos y otros 24 que no hemos escuchado.

De acuerdo con información en portales internacionales, la banda nunca quiso que todas esas canciones quedaran fuera y por eso decidieron incluirlos en esta gran celebración.

Para antojar a sus fans, la banda presentó su ‘Uyea Sound’ en formato Dim-D mix.



Wish Deluxe Edition Reissue Tracklist:

CD1:

01: Open (6:51)

02: High (3:37)

03: Apart (6:38)

04: From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05: Wendy Time (5:13)

06: Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07: Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08: Trust (5:32)

09: A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10: Cut (5:55)

11: To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12: End (6:45)

CD2 [Demos]:

01: The Big Hand [1990 Demo] (4:38) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]

02: Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away” (3:31) [final version appears on WISH]

03: A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” (5:01) [final version appears on WISH]

04: Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13) [final version appears on WISH]

05: This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo] (3:25) [final version on B-side to High 7”]

06: Scared As You [Instrumental Demo] (2:33) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12”]

07: To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo] (3:33) [final version appears on WISH]

08: Apart [Instrumental Demo] (3:38) [final version appears on WISH]

09: T7 [Instrumental Demo] (2:40) *

10: Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo] (2:20) *

11: Miss van Gogh [Instrumental demo] (2:48) *

12: T6 [Instrumental Demo] (3:14) *

13: Play [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to High 12”]

14: A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12”]

15: Halo [Instrumental Demo] (3:06) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7”]

16: Trust [Instrumental Demo] (4:02) [final version appears on WISH]

17: Abetabw [Instrumental Demo] (2:26) *

18: T8 [Instrumental Demo] (2:17) *

19: Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo] (2:41) *

20: Swing Change [Instrumental Demo] (2:10) *

21: Frogfish [Instrumental Demo] (2:35) *

CD3 [‘Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased]:

01: Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28 [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

02: Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

03: Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

04: The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

05: A Wendy Band [Instrumental] (3:47) *

06: From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix] (7:36) **

07: Open [Fix Mix] (6:51) [B-side to High 12”]

08: High [Higher Mix] (7:15) [High 12”]

09: Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix] (5:54)

10: Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix] (5:29 [Friday I’m In Love 12”]

11: A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix] (6:36) [A Letter To Elise 12”]

12: End [Paris Live 92] (8:38) **