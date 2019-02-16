X

¡Confirmado! Red Hot Chili Peppers regresa a Sudamérica

Después de su paso por el Lollapalooza Chile 2018, la banda liderada por Anthony Kiedis anuncia su regreso a Sudamérica.

Red Hot Chili Peppers llegará en octubre al festival Rock In Rio en Brasil, evento que ya confirmaron grandes agrupaciones como Iron Maiden, Dave Matthews Band, Drake, Muse, P!nk e Imagine Dragons, entre otros. Por su parte, la banda anunció su regreso a través de su cuenta de Twitter que estarán presentes en dicho festival que se desarrollará entre el 27 de septiembre y el 6 de octubre.

