Hombre se dejó la barba, bajó 44 kilos y cambió su vida

Gwilym Pugh, es un modelo británico de 33 años, imagen de exitosas marcas como Diesel, Timberland y Vans, pero no todo siempre fue así.
Pugh era un hombre exitoso en los negocios, había fundado una compañía de seguros y trabajaba desde su casa, sin embargo, esa situación lo hizo ganar 127 kilos y poner en riesgo su salud. Pero, todo cambió cuando su peluquero de confianza le dijo que su vida podría cambiar si se dejaba crecer la barba.
Después de hablar con su peluquero, Pugh no dudó ni un segundo en empezar dejar crecer su barba y tener una vida más saludable, empezó a ir al gimnasio y a hacer dieta, y logró perder 44 kilos en total.
“El negocio iba bien, pero decidí que tenía que arreglar mi vida y recuperar la salud”, contó Pugh al medio Daily Mail.
Cuando Gwilym Pugh empezó su proceso de transformación, decidió registrarlo todo en su cuenta de Instagram, y los resultados fueron tan increíbles, que su historia ya la conoce casi todo el mundo.
It’s amazing what a difference 10 years can make! I really want to hammer that home… 10 years… What I’ve done has nothing on countless people out there who have changed their lives for the better. . But I want to keep spreading the word that anything is possible if you give it enough time and patience. For me, my journey is continuous and is about more than appearance but rather personal development inside and out. I didn’t set out to do what I’m currently doing, but as you learn and grow you become more open and confident to recognise and accept opportunities as they present themselves. When you have self doubt, you have to stand up inside and tell yourself to shut up!! I’m a firm believer that as you positively affect others, good things happen…. Maybe not immediately but definitely in the long term! #inspirehappiness . #disclaimer… the after shot is a professional photo taken by @thomasknights… The lighting was set up with precision and I prepared for the shoot for a period of time in the run up
So today has been an absolute whirlwind!! I woke up with a banging hangover after the @vo5 @nmemagazine awards to news the article about my personal journey has pretty much gone viral around the world 😱 I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone commenting kind words and supporting me, I think it’s easy to criticise people, especially online, but it’s 2018 and we need to start lifting each other up! Literally anything is possible, even if you’re not aware of it yet. . . PS.. huge thank you to @instagram for making my journey possible!! . . . . . . . #beforeandafter #transformation #gingerbeard #weightloss #fatlossjourney #redhead #gingerhair #gingerman #igtransformation @instagram
Si se quiere, ¡nada es imposible en este mundo!