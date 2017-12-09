WTF: Un hombre en Canadá acusó a familia colombiana de ser terroristas y los cogió a bate

En el parqueadero de un almacén de la ciudad de Saint Thomas, Ontario, una familia colombiana se encontraba estacionada hablando en español.
De repente, un hombre se les acerca con un bate en la mano y los empieza a acusar de ser parte de ISIS. Mientras los colombiano le gritaban que no se acercara más, el hombre seguía correteándolos al punto que llegó a batear al padre de familia.
El hombre fue golpeado frente a su pequeño hijo de 13 años y su esposa, Mariuxis Zambrano. El desequilibrado hombre de los golpes le rompió una costilla y dejó con contusiones severas al esposo de Zambrano.
Todo quedó registrado en videos y puede verlos a continuación:
#in#stthomas#ontario#we#were#victims#of#hate#I#am#so#sad#he#was#going#to#attacked#my 13th year son with a baseball bat, and calling him a terrorist. As this individual went to hit my son and his father stepped in to prevent this man from beating him. Due to this fact my hubby got the attack on him causing him to have sever bruising to his back, and a broken ribs.
