Noticia

WTF: Un hombre en Canadá acusó a familia colombiana de ser terroristas y los cogió a bate

- 09/12/17

video

Foto: @mariuxstepa | Instagram

En el parqueadero de un almacén de la ciudad de Saint Thomas, Ontario, una familia colombiana se encontraba estacionada hablando en español.

De repente, un hombre se les acerca con un bate en la mano y los empieza a acusar de ser parte de ISIS. Mientras los colombiano le gritaban que no se acercara más, el hombre seguía correteándolos al punto que llegó a batear al padre de familia.

El hombre fue golpeado frente a su pequeño hijo de 13 años y su esposa, Mariuxis Zambrano. El desequilibrado hombre de los golpes le rompió una costilla y dejó con contusiones severas al esposo de Zambrano.

Todo quedó registrado en videos y puede verlos a continuación:

 

Comentarios

