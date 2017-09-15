X

El abdomen del ‘Ken humano’ hace estallar de la risa a todo internet

- 15/09/17

Rodrigo Alves es el sujeto que se empeñó en lucir como el reconocido novio de la muñeca Barbie, y aunque al principio no compartía similitudes con el Ken, eso no impidió que las cirugías estéticas pudieran ayudarlo a realizar su sueño.

El denominado Ken humano mostró su cuerpo que tiene más de 500 mil dólares en cirugías, pero su abdomen fue el “hazme reír” en las redes sociales:

