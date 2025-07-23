SOAD, Korn, Linkin Park y más bandas que participaron en el Ozzfest de heavy metal y hard rock

El Ozzfest de Ozzy Osbourne es uno de los eventos más grandes en la historia del heavy metal y el hard rock. Este festival ha presentado una amplia cantidad de emociones para los fans alrededor de todo el mundo.

Claramente muchos de estos fanáticos se han manifestado de luto, luego de la muerte del líder de Black Sabbath en el marco del pasado 22 de julio.

Por ello, para resaltar su legado dentro de la música, les contaremos sobre las ediciones que ha tenido el Ozzyfest y las bandas que han dicho presente en él, hasta su última versión en 2018.

La creación del Ozzyfest

El Ozzyfest es uno de los eventos más grandes en la historia del metal y el rock en general. Este evento fue creado por Sharon Osbourne, pareja del fallecido cantante, y su primera edición se dio en 1996.

En aquel momento, el Lollapalooza no permitió la participación de Ozzy Osbourne en dicho evento, por lo que optó por crear el Ozzfest.

Este show contó con gran aprobación, y terminó por ser anual, desde 1996 hasta el 2018.

Las primeras ediciones

A continuación les contamos las bandas que formaron parte de este festival:

1996: Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Danzig, Sepultura, Nuerosis, Fear Factory, Prong, Biohazard, Coal Chamber, Cellophane, King Norris, Powerman 5000 y Earth Crisis.

1997: Black Sabbath, Machine Head, Coal Chamber, Neurosis, Pantera, Fear Factory, Vision of Disorder, Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, Type 0 Negative, Drain STH, Slo Burn, downset, Powerman 5000.

1998: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, Megadeth, Limp Bizkit, Soulfly, Sevendust, Coal Chamber, Motörhead, System of a Down, The Melvins, Incubus, Snot, Life of Agony, Ultraspank, Kilgore, Monster Voodoo Machine.

1999: Black Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Slayer, Primus, Godsmack, System of a Down, Fear Factory, Static-X, Slipknot, (həd) p.e, Flashpoint, Pushmonkey, Drain STH, Apartment 26, Puya.

Las primeras 5 ediciones de los 2000

2000: Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera, Godsmack, Static-X, Incubus, Methods of Mayhem, P.O.D., Queens of the Stone Age, Soulfly, Kittie, Disturbed, Taproot, Slaves on Dope, Reveille, Shuvel, Primer 55, The Deadlights, Pitchshifter, Crazy Town, Pumpjack, Black Label Society, Apartment 26.

2001: Mudvayne, The Union Underground, Taproot, Systematic, Godhead, Nonpoint, Drowning Pool, Spineshank, Hatebreed, Otep, No One, Pressure 4-5, American Head Charge, Pure Rubbish, Beautiful Creatures, Project Wyze, Slaves on Dope, Black Sabbath, Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Papa Roach, Linkin Park, Disturbed, Crazy Town, Black Label Society.

2002: Ozzy Osbourne, System of a Down, Rob Zombie, P.O.D., Drowning Pool, Adema, Black Label Society, Tommy Lee, Within Temptation.

2003: Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Voivod, Cradle of Fifth, Holtwire, Shadows Fall, Grade 8, Twisted Method, Nothingface, Killswitch Engage, Unloco, Depswa, Motograter, Sworn Enemy, The Revolution Smile, Chimaira, Endo, Memento, E. Town Concrete.

2004: Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Slayer, Dimmu Borgir, Superjoint Ritual, Black Label Society, Slipknot, Hatebreed, Lamb of God, Atreyu, Bleeding Through, Lacuna Coil, Every Time I Die, Unearth, God Forbid, Otep, Devildriver, Magna-Fi, Throwdown, Darkest Hour.

2005: Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Mudvayne, Shadows Fall, Black Label Society, In Flames, Alter Bridge, Slipknot, Drowning Pool, Velvet Revolver, Rob Zombie, HIM, Anthrax, A, The Mad Capsule Markets, The Dwarves, Trivium, Killswitch Engage, As I Lay Dying, Mastodon, A Dozen Furies, The Haunted, Arch Enemy, The Black Dahlia Murder, Bury Your Dead, It Dies Today, Soilwork, Trivium, Gizmachi, Wicked Wisdom.

2006 hasta 2010

2006: Ozzy Osbourne, System of a Down, Disturbed, Avenged Sevenfold, Hatebreed, Lacuna Coil, DragonForce, Black Label Society, Atreyu, Unearth, Bleeding Through, Norma Jean, A Life Once Lost, Red Chord, Walls of Jericho, Strapping Young Lad, All That Remains, Full Blown Chaos, Between the Buried and Me, Bad acid trip.

2007: Ozzy Osbourne, Lamb od God, Static-X, Lordi, Black Tide, Hatebreed, Behemoth, Nick Oliveri and the Mondo Generator, DevilDriver, Nile, Ankla, The Showdown, 3 Inches of Blood, DAATH, In This Moment, Circus Diablo.

2008: Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Serj Tankian, Hellyeah, Jonathan Davis, Cavalera Conspiuracy, Shadows Fall, Black Tide, Apocalyptica, In This Moment, Sevendust, Devil Driver, Kingdom of Sorrow, Soilent Green, Witchcraft, Goatwhore, The Sword, Drowning Pool, Rigor Mortis, The Destro, Within CHaos, CROMHOG.

El 2010 y sus últimas ediciones

2010: Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Soulfly, Steel Panther, Skindred, Murderdolls, Paradise Lost, Black Spiders, Revoker, Jettblack, Motley Crue, Halford, Devil Driver, Nonpoint, Black Label Society, Drowning pool, Kingdom of Sorrow, Goatwhore, Skeletonwitch.

2013: Black Sabbath, Slash y Myles Kennedy, Momoiro Clover Z, Dir en Grey, man with a mission, Ningen Isu, namba 69, AA =, The Treatment, Anthem, Artema, Fade, Slipknot, Tool, Deftones, Stone Sour, Steel Panther, maximun the hormone, Galneryus, Fear, and Loathing in las Vegas, mucc, Crossfaith, Coldrain, knock out monkey, Head Phones President.

2015: Korn, Ozzy Osbourne, Evanescence, Black Label Society, Bullet for My Valentine, Jane’s Addiction, Of Mice & Men, VAMPS, One Ok Rock, SiM, Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas, Babymetal.

2016: Black Sabbath, Disturbed, Megadeth, Opeth, Black Label Society, Rival Sons, Suicidal Tendencies, Hatebreed, DevilDriver, Goatwhore, Huntress, Municipal Waste, Kataklysm, The Shrine, Still Rebel, Allegaeon, Brujeria, Slipknot, Slayer, Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Trivium, Motionless in White, Sabaton, Suicide Silence, Overkill, Emmure, Butcher Babies, Man with a Mission, Whitechapel, Combichrist, Death Angel, Carnifex, Loathe, SiM, ONI.

2017: Ozzy Osbourne, Prophets of Rage, Deftones, Children of Bodom, Orange Goblin, Kreator, Baroness, High on Fire, Iron Reagan, 1349, Havok, Kyng, Tombs, Night Demonm, Thrown Into Exile, Possessed, Suffocation, Fallujah, Rings of Saturn, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson Stone Sour, Eighteen Visions, Prayers, Testament, Life of Agony, The Black Dahlia Murder, Upon a Burning Body, Goatwhore, Death Angel, Code Orange, Oni, Stitched Up, Heart, Ded, Sid Wilson, Repulsion, Exhumed, Warbringer, Ghoul.

2018: Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis, Body Count, Zakk Sabbath, DevilDriver, Wednesday 13.