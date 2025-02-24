Las mejores canciones de rock de los últimos 25 años: Metallica y Foo Fighters en la lista

En Radioacktiva, el Planeta Rock, nos pusimos la 10 y elaboramos un listado con los temazos que han hecho historia y han definido los últimos 25 años del rock, esas que han hecho saltar, cantar a gritos y que han marcado a más de una generación que se identifica con este género musical.
Este 2025 se cumple un cuarto de siglo del nuevo milenio, un hito por el que hemos asumido el desafío de trazar un mapa sonoro de los últimos 25 años, destacando 100 canciones que consideramos esenciales para comprender la evolución del rock.
Teniendo en cuenta nuestro listado de los mejores 100 discos de los últimos años, acá están las mejores canciones que se desprenden de ellos, por lo que, vale recordar que para elegirlos no se incluyen canciones de álbumes en vivo, EPS o compilatorios.
Prepárense para un viaje sonoro por las mejores canciones que se han reproducido en 97.9 FM y que han marcado a varias generaciones. Desde clásicos que nunca pasarán de moda, hasta los nuevos himnos que suenan con fuerza.
Estas son las mejores canciones de rock de los últimos 25 años
Al lado izquierdo encontrará la canción y al derecho el artista o banda:
2000
- ‘Hate to say i told you so’ – The Hives
- ‘Last restort’- Papa Roach
- ‘3 Libras’ – A Perfect Circle
- ‘Change (in the house of flies)’ – Deftones
- ‘Yellow’ – Coldplay
- ‘Optimistic’ – Radiohead
- ‘Take a look around’ – Limp Bizkit
- ‘In the end’ – Linkin Park
- ‘Beautiful day’ – U2
2001
- ‘Clint Eastwood’ – Gorillaz
- ‘Fatlip’ – Sum41
- ‘Schism’ – Tool
- ‘Island in the sun’ – Weezer
- ‘FIrst date’ – Blink 182
- ‘Fell in love with a girl’ – White stripes
- ‘Last nite’ – The Strokes
- ‘Toxicity’ – System of a down
- ‘Wish you were here’ – Incubus
2002
- ‘Complicated’ – Avril Lavigne
- ‘Here to stay’ – Korn
- ‘By the way’ – RHCP
- ‘PDA’ -Interpol
- ‘Clocks’ – Coldplay
- ‘NO one knows’ – QOTSA
- ‘Times like these’ – Foo Fighters
- ‘Why dont you and I’ – Santana
- ‘Like a Stone’ – Audioslave
2003
- ‘Bring me to life’ – Evanescence
- ‘Somewhere I belong’ – Linkin Park
- ‘Seven nation army’ – White Stripes
- ‘The bitter end’– Placebo
- ‘Kings of león’- Red morning lights
- ‘Are you gonan be my girl?’ – jet
2004
- ‘Megalomaniac’ – Incubus
- ‘Take me out’ – Franz Ferdinand
- ‘Somewhere only we know’- Keane
- ‘Fall to pieces’ – Velvet Revolver
- ‘Mr.Brightside’ – The Killers
- ‘Clubfoot’ – Kasabian
- ‘Wake up’ – Arcade fire
- ‘Wake me up when september ends’ – Green Day
2005
- ‘Helicopter’ – Bloc Party
- ‘I predict a riot’– Kaiser Chiefs
- ‘Feel Good inc’ – Gorillaz
2006
- ‘I bet that you look Good on the dance floor’ – Arctic monkeys
- ‘She moves in her own way’ – The Kooks
- ‘Song to say goodbye’ – Placebo
- ‘Chasing cars’ – Snow Patrol
- ‘Snow hey ho’ – RHCPO
- ‘Starlight’ – Muse
- ‘Welcome to the black parade’ – My chemical romance
- ‘Rehab’ – Amy winehouse
2007
- ‘This ain´t a scene, it´s an arm race’ – Fall out boy
- ‘Keep the car running’ – Arcade Firre
- ‘Misery Business’ – Paramore
- ‘The Pretender’ – Foo Fighters
- ‘Time to pretend’ – Mgmt
2008
- ‘A-Punk’ – Vampire weekend
- ‘Sex on fire’ – Kings of león
2009
- ‘Lisztomania’ – Phoenix
- ‘Dog days are over’ – Florence + the machine
- ‘Uprising’- Muse
- ‘Little lion man’ – Mumford and Sons
- ‘New Fang’ – Them Crooked Vultures
2010
- ‘Tighten Up’ – Black keys
- ‘The Suburbs’ – Arcade Fire
- ‘Crossfire’ – Brandon Flowers
2011
- ‘These Days’ – Foo Fighters
- ‘Pumped up kicks’ – Foster the poipel
- ‘If i had a gun’ – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- ‘Lonely boy’ – Black Keys
2012
- ‘We are Young’ – Fun
- ‘Sixteen saltines’ – Jack White
- ‘Radioacktive’ – Imagine Dragons
- ‘I Will wait’ – Mumford 6 sons
2013
- ‘My number’ – Foals
- ‘Ain’t it fun’ – Paramore
- ‘I sat by the ocean’ – QOTSA
- ‘Kangaroo court’ – Capital Cities
- ‘Chocolate’ – The 1975
- ‘R U Mine’ – Arctic Monkeys
2014
- ‘Lazaretto’ – Jack White
- ‘Out of the black’ – Royal Blood
2015
- ‘Don’t wanna fight’ – Alabama shakes
- ‘Stressed out ‘- Twenyone Pilots
- ‘The less i know the better’ – Tame Impala
2016
- ‘Somebody else’ – The 1975
2017
- ‘On hold’ – The XX
- ‘Hard times’ – Paramore
2018
- ‘Hey look ma I made it’ – Panic! At the Disco
- ‘Chlorine’ – Twenty one pilots
2020
2021
2022
- ‘Jackie down the line’ – Fountaines DC
2023
- ‘72 Seasons’ – Metallica
- ‘Overcome’ – Nothing But Thieves
2024
- ‘Heavy is the Crown’ – Linkin Park