Los mejores 100 álbumes de rock y metal del cuarto de siglo

Entrando al 2025 cumplimos el primer cuarto de siglo del nuevo milenio, algo que inevitablemente nos lleva a una reflexión. Cuál es el estado del rock actual al dejar atrás décadas que nos dieron movimientos de impacto cultural, generacional y etc.



Con esto en mente, en Radioacktiva decidimos organizar un listado en orden cronológico con los que consideramos han sido los mejores discos de rock del nuevo milenio. Al verlo de esta forma, queremos entender un poco la evolución de este género tan maravilloso que llamamos rock n’ roll, su cambio, su exploración, sus nuevos estilos y de igual forma escuchar cómo algunos sonidos de finales de la década anterior van perdiendo fuerza, y aparecen diferentes movimientos y estilos musicales que hoy, para una nueva generación, son rock n’ roll.



Este listado busca resaltar álbumes que tuvieron un impacto que hicieron que el mundo le prestara atención a una banda o artista, que iniciaron un movimiento, que demostraron que se puede hacer algo novedoso, que pusieron una banda en un nuevo nivel o que el disco fue tan bueno que se hizo imposible no escucharlo.

Algunos criterios que se tuvieron en cuenta fueron:

– No se incluyen álbumes en vivo, EPs, o compilatorios

– La fecha de publicación que se tiene en cuenta es la primera, sea en el territorio que sea

– Discos que resalten como álbum completo, no solo por sus sencillos



Limitar a 100 álbumes 25 años de música no es una tarea fácil e inevitablemente muchos discos que amamos quedaron por fuera, pero esperamos que los disfruten, los discutan y si no los conocen, que esta sea una invitación para hacerlo.



2000

10 de abril

Veni vidi vicious – the hives

Sencillo: Hate to say i told you so



25 de abril

Infest – Papa Roach

Sencillo: Last restort



23 de Mayo

Mer de noms – A perfect – circle

Sencillo: 3 Libras



20 de Junio

White pony – Deftones

Sencillo: Change (in the house of flies)



10 de Julio

Parachutes- Coldplay

Sencillo: Yellow



2 de octubre

Kid A – Radiohead

Sencillo: Optimistic



17 de Octubre

Chocolate starfish – Limp Bizkit

Sencillo: Take a look around



24 de Octubre

Hybrid theory – Linkin Park

Sencillo: In the end



30 de Octubre

All that you can´t leave behind – U2

Sencillo: Beautiful day



2001



26 de Marzo

Gorillaz – Gorillaz

Sencillo: Clint Eastwood



8 de mayo

All killer no filler – Sum41

Sencillo: Fatlip



15 de Mayo

Lateralus – Tool

Sencillo: Schism



15 de mayo

Weezer (green) – Weezer

Sencillo: Island in the sun

12 de Junio

Take off your pants and jacket – Blink 182

Sencillo: FIrst date



3 de Julio

White blood cells – White stripes

Sencillo: Fell in love with a girl



30 de Julio

Is this it – the strokes

Sencillo: Last nite



28 de agosto

Iowa – Slipknot



4 de septiembre

Toxicity – System of a down

Sencillo: Toxicity



23 de octubre

Morning view – Incubus

Sencillo: Wish you were here



2002

4 de Junio

Let go – Avril Lavigne

Sencillo: Complicated



11 de Jumio

Untouchables – Korn

Sencillo: Here to stay



9 de Julio

By the way – RHCP

Sencillo: By the way



19 de Agosto

Turn on the brightlights – Interpol

Sencillo: PDA



26 de agosto

A rush of blood to the head – Coldplay

Sencillo: Clocks



27 de agosto

Songs for the desaf – QOTSA

Sencillo: NO one knows



22 de octubre

One by one – Foo fighters

Sencillo: Times like these



22 de octubre

Shaman – Santana

Sencillo: Why dont you and I



19 de Noviembre

Audioslave – Audioslave

Sencillo: Like a Stone



2003



4 de marzo

fallen – Evanescence

Sencillo: Bring me to life



25 de marzo

Meteora – Linkin Park

Sencillo: Somewhere I belong



1 de abril

Elephant – White Stripes

Sencillo: Seven nation army



1 de abril

Sleeping with ghosts – Placebo

Sencillo: The bitter end



19 de agosto

youth and Young manhood – Kings of león

Sencillo: Red morning lights



14 de septiembre

get born – jet

Sencillo: Are you gonan be my girl?



2004



3 de febrero

A crow left of the murder – Incubus

Sencillo: Megalomaniac

9 de febrero

Franz Ferdinand – Franz Ferdinand

Sencillo: Take me out



10 de mayo

Hopes and fears – Keane

Sencillo: Somewhere only we know



8 de Junio

Contraband – Velvet revolver

Sencillo:Fall to pieces



15 de Junio

Hot fuss – the killers

Sencillo: Mr.Brightside



13 de septiembre

Kasabian – Kasabian

Sencillo: Clubfoot



14 de septiembre

Funeral – Arcade fire

Sencillo: Wake up



20 de septiembre

american idiot – green day

Sencillo: Wake me up when september ends



27 de septiembre

antics – interpol

Sencillo: Evil



2005



2 de febrero

silent alarm – bloc party

Sencillo: Helicopter



7 de marzo

Employment – kaiser chiefs

Sencillo: I predict a riot



11 de mayo

Demon days – gorillaz

Sencillo: Feel Good inc



2006

23 de enero

Whtever opeople say i am that’s what I’m not – Arctic monkeys

Sencillo: I bet that you look Good on the dance floor



23 de enero

Inside in/Inside out – The kooks

Sencillo: She moves in her own way



13 de marzo

meds – Placebo_

Sencillo: Song to say goodbye



1 de mayo

Eyes open – snow patrol

Sencillo: Chasing cars



5 de mayo

Stadium arcadium – RHCPO

Sencillo: Snow hey ho



3 de Julio

Black holes and revelations – Muse

Sencillo: Starlight



11 de septiembre

Welcome to the black parade – My chemical romance

Sencillo: Welcome to the black parade



27 de octubre

back to black – Amy winehouse

Sencillo: Rehab



2007



6 de febrero

Infinity on high – Fall out boy

Sencillo: This ain´t a scene, it´s an arm race



5 de marzo

neon bible – arcade firre

Sencillo: Keep the car running



12 de junio

Riot! – Paramore

Sencillo: Misery Business



25 de septiembre

echo silence patience and grace – foo fighters

Sencillo: The pretender



2 de octubre

oracular espectacular – mgmt

Sencillo: Time to pretend

2008

29 de enero

Vampire weekend – Vampire weekend

Sencillo: A-Punk



19 de septiembre

Only by the night – kings of león

Sencillo: Sex on fire



2009



25 de mayo

Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix – Phoenix

Sencillo: Lisztomania



3 de Julio

Lungs – Florence + the machine

Sencillo: Dog days are over



11 de septiembre

The resistance – muse

Sencillo: Uprising

2 de octubre

Sight no more – Mumford and sons

Sencillo: Little lion man



13 de noviembre

Them crooked vultures – them crooked vultures

Sencillo: New fang



2010

18 de mayo

Brothers – Black keys

Sencillo: Tighten up



3 de agosto

the suburbs – arcade fire

Sencillo: The suburbs



3 de septiembre

Flamingo – Brandon Flowers

Sencillo: Crossfire

2011



12 de abril

Wasting light – foo fighters

Sencillo: These days



23 de mayo

Torches – Foster the poipel

Sencillo: Pumped up kicks



17 de octubre

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Sencillo: If i had a gun



6 d diciembre

El camino – Black Keys

Sencillo: Lonely boy



2012



21 de febrero

Some nights – fun

Sencillo: We are Young



20 de abril

Blunderbuss – Jack White

Sencillo: Sixteen saltines



4 de septiembre

night visions – imagine dragons

Sencillo: Radioacktive



21 de septiembre

Babel – Mumford 6 sons

Sencillo: I Will wait



2013



11 de febrero

Holy fire – foals

Sencillo: My number



5 de abril

Paramore – Paramore

Sencillo: Ain’t it fun



3 de junio

Like clockwork – QOTSA

Sencillo: Sat by the ocean



4 de junio

In a tidal wave of mistery – capital cities

Sencillo: Kangaroo court



2 de septiembre

the 1975 – the 1975

Sencillo: Chocolate



9 de septiembre

AM – Artcic MOnkeys

Sencillo: R U Mine



2014



10 de junio

Lazaretto – Jack White

Sencillo: Lazaretto



25 de agosto

royal blood – royal blood

Sencillo: Out of the black



2015



17 de abril

Sound and color – Alabama shakes

Sencillo: Don’t wanna fight



17 de mayo

Blurryface – twenyone pilots

Sencillo: Stressed out



17 de julio

Currents – tame impala

Sencillo: The less i know the better



2016



26 de febrero

I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It – the 1975

Sencillo: Somebody else



2017



13 de enero

I see you – the xx

Sencillo: On hold



12 de mayo

Paramore – after laughter

Sencillo: Hard times



2018

22 de junio

Pray for the wicked – Panic! At the disco

Sencillo: hey look ma I made it



5 de octubre

trench – twenty one pilots

Sencillo: Chlorine



2020

25 de septiembre

Ultra mono – idles

Sencillo: Model village



2021

30 de abril

Fortitud – gojira

Sencillo: Amazonia



2022



22 de abril

Skinty fia – Fountaines DC

Sencillo:Jackie down the line



2023



14 de abril

Sencillo: 72 Seasons -Metallica



30 de junio

Dead club city – nothing but thieves

Sencillo: Overcome



2024

15 de noviembre

from zero – linkin park

Sencillo: Heavy is the Crown