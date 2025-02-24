Los mejores 100 álbumes de rock y metal del cuarto de siglo
No es tarea fácil, pero hicimos el listado de los mejores álbumes de rock que nos han dejado estos 25 años.
Entrando al 2025 cumplimos el primer cuarto de siglo del nuevo milenio, algo que inevitablemente nos lleva a una reflexión. Cuál es el estado del rock actual al dejar atrás décadas que nos dieron movimientos de impacto cultural, generacional y etc.
Con esto en mente, en Radioacktiva decidimos organizar un listado en orden cronológico con los que consideramos han sido los mejores discos de rock del nuevo milenio. Al verlo de esta forma, queremos entender un poco la evolución de este género tan maravilloso que llamamos rock n’ roll, su cambio, su exploración, sus nuevos estilos y de igual forma escuchar cómo algunos sonidos de finales de la década anterior van perdiendo fuerza, y aparecen diferentes movimientos y estilos musicales que hoy, para una nueva generación, son rock n’ roll.
Este listado busca resaltar álbumes que tuvieron un impacto que hicieron que el mundo le prestara atención a una banda o artista, que iniciaron un movimiento, que demostraron que se puede hacer algo novedoso, que pusieron una banda en un nuevo nivel o que el disco fue tan bueno que se hizo imposible no escucharlo.
Algunos criterios que se tuvieron en cuenta fueron:
– No se incluyen álbumes en vivo, EPs, o compilatorios
– La fecha de publicación que se tiene en cuenta es la primera, sea en el territorio que sea
– Discos que resalten como álbum completo, no solo por sus sencillos
Limitar a 100 álbumes 25 años de música no es una tarea fácil e inevitablemente muchos discos que amamos quedaron por fuera, pero esperamos que los disfruten, los discutan y si no los conocen, que esta sea una invitación para hacerlo.
2000
10 de abril
Veni vidi vicious – the hives
Sencillo: Hate to say i told you so
25 de abril
Infest – Papa Roach
Sencillo: Last restort
23 de Mayo
Mer de noms – A perfect – circle
Sencillo: 3 Libras
20 de Junio
White pony – Deftones
Sencillo: Change (in the house of flies)
10 de Julio
Parachutes- Coldplay
Sencillo: Yellow
2 de octubre
Kid A – Radiohead
Sencillo: Optimistic
17 de Octubre
Chocolate starfish – Limp Bizkit
Sencillo: Take a look around
24 de Octubre
Hybrid theory – Linkin Park
Sencillo: In the end
30 de Octubre
All that you can´t leave behind – U2
Sencillo: Beautiful day
2001
26 de Marzo
Gorillaz – Gorillaz
Sencillo: Clint Eastwood
8 de mayo
All killer no filler – Sum41
Sencillo: Fatlip
15 de Mayo
Lateralus – Tool
Sencillo: Schism
15 de mayo
Weezer (green) – Weezer
Sencillo: Island in the sun
12 de Junio
Take off your pants and jacket – Blink 182
Sencillo: FIrst date
3 de Julio
White blood cells – White stripes
Sencillo: Fell in love with a girl
30 de Julio
Is this it – the strokes
Sencillo: Last nite
28 de agosto
Iowa – Slipknot
4 de septiembre
Toxicity – System of a down
Sencillo: Toxicity
23 de octubre
Morning view – Incubus
Sencillo: Wish you were here
2002
4 de Junio
Let go – Avril Lavigne
Sencillo: Complicated
11 de Jumio
Untouchables – Korn
Sencillo: Here to stay
9 de Julio
By the way – RHCP
Sencillo: By the way
19 de Agosto
Turn on the brightlights – Interpol
Sencillo: PDA
26 de agosto
A rush of blood to the head – Coldplay
Sencillo: Clocks
27 de agosto
Songs for the desaf – QOTSA
Sencillo: NO one knows
22 de octubre
One by one – Foo fighters
Sencillo: Times like these
22 de octubre
Shaman – Santana
Sencillo: Why dont you and I
19 de Noviembre
Audioslave – Audioslave
Sencillo: Like a Stone
2003
4 de marzo
fallen – Evanescence
Sencillo: Bring me to life
25 de marzo
Meteora – Linkin Park
Sencillo: Somewhere I belong
1 de abril
Elephant – White Stripes
Sencillo: Seven nation army
1 de abril
Sleeping with ghosts – Placebo
Sencillo: The bitter end
19 de agosto
youth and Young manhood – Kings of león
Sencillo: Red morning lights
14 de septiembre
get born – jet
Sencillo: Are you gonan be my girl?
2004
3 de febrero
A crow left of the murder – Incubus
Sencillo: Megalomaniac
9 de febrero
Franz Ferdinand – Franz Ferdinand
Sencillo: Take me out
10 de mayo
Hopes and fears – Keane
Sencillo: Somewhere only we know
8 de Junio
Contraband – Velvet revolver
Sencillo:Fall to pieces
15 de Junio
Hot fuss – the killers
Sencillo: Mr.Brightside
13 de septiembre
Kasabian – Kasabian
Sencillo: Clubfoot
14 de septiembre
Funeral – Arcade fire
Sencillo: Wake up
20 de septiembre
american idiot – green day
Sencillo: Wake me up when september ends
27 de septiembre
antics – interpol
Sencillo: Evil
2005
2 de febrero
silent alarm – bloc party
Sencillo: Helicopter
7 de marzo
Employment – kaiser chiefs
Sencillo: I predict a riot
11 de mayo
Demon days – gorillaz
Sencillo: Feel Good inc
2006
23 de enero
Whtever opeople say i am that’s what I’m not – Arctic monkeys
Sencillo: I bet that you look Good on the dance floor
23 de enero
Inside in/Inside out – The kooks
Sencillo: She moves in her own way
13 de marzo
meds – Placebo_
Sencillo: Song to say goodbye
1 de mayo
Eyes open – snow patrol
Sencillo: Chasing cars
5 de mayo
Stadium arcadium – RHCPO
Sencillo: Snow hey ho
3 de Julio
Black holes and revelations – Muse
Sencillo: Starlight
11 de septiembre
Welcome to the black parade – My chemical romance
Sencillo: Welcome to the black parade
27 de octubre
back to black – Amy winehouse
Sencillo: Rehab
2007
6 de febrero
Infinity on high – Fall out boy
Sencillo: This ain´t a scene, it´s an arm race
5 de marzo
neon bible – arcade firre
Sencillo: Keep the car running
12 de junio
Riot! – Paramore
Sencillo: Misery Business
25 de septiembre
echo silence patience and grace – foo fighters
Sencillo: The pretender
2 de octubre
oracular espectacular – mgmt
Sencillo: Time to pretend
2008
29 de enero
Vampire weekend – Vampire weekend
Sencillo: A-Punk
19 de septiembre
Only by the night – kings of león
Sencillo: Sex on fire
2009
25 de mayo
Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix – Phoenix
Sencillo: Lisztomania
3 de Julio
Lungs – Florence + the machine
Sencillo: Dog days are over
11 de septiembre
The resistance – muse
Sencillo: Uprising
2 de octubre
Sight no more – Mumford and sons
Sencillo: Little lion man
13 de noviembre
Them crooked vultures – them crooked vultures
Sencillo: New fang
2010
18 de mayo
Brothers – Black keys
Sencillo: Tighten up
3 de agosto
the suburbs – arcade fire
Sencillo: The suburbs
3 de septiembre
Flamingo – Brandon Flowers
Sencillo: Crossfire
2011
12 de abril
Wasting light – foo fighters
Sencillo: These days
23 de mayo
Torches – Foster the poipel
Sencillo: Pumped up kicks
17 de octubre
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Sencillo: If i had a gun
6 d diciembre
El camino – Black Keys
Sencillo: Lonely boy
2012
21 de febrero
Some nights – fun
Sencillo: We are Young
20 de abril
Blunderbuss – Jack White
Sencillo: Sixteen saltines
4 de septiembre
night visions – imagine dragons
Sencillo: Radioacktive
21 de septiembre
Babel – Mumford 6 sons
Sencillo: I Will wait
2013
11 de febrero
Holy fire – foals
Sencillo: My number
5 de abril
Paramore – Paramore
Sencillo: Ain’t it fun
3 de junio
Like clockwork – QOTSA
Sencillo: Sat by the ocean
4 de junio
In a tidal wave of mistery – capital cities
Sencillo: Kangaroo court
2 de septiembre
the 1975 – the 1975
Sencillo: Chocolate
9 de septiembre
AM – Artcic MOnkeys
Sencillo: R U Mine
2014
10 de junio
Lazaretto – Jack White
Sencillo: Lazaretto
25 de agosto
royal blood – royal blood
Sencillo: Out of the black
2015
17 de abril
Sound and color – Alabama shakes
Sencillo: Don’t wanna fight
17 de mayo
Blurryface – twenyone pilots
Sencillo: Stressed out
17 de julio
Currents – tame impala
Sencillo: The less i know the better
2016
26 de febrero
I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It – the 1975
Sencillo: Somebody else
2017
13 de enero
I see you – the xx
Sencillo: On hold
12 de mayo
Paramore – after laughter
Sencillo: Hard times
2018
22 de junio
Pray for the wicked – Panic! At the disco
Sencillo: hey look ma I made it
5 de octubre
trench – twenty one pilots
Sencillo: Chlorine
2020
25 de septiembre
Ultra mono – idles
Sencillo: Model village
2021
30 de abril
Fortitud – gojira
Sencillo: Amazonia
2022
22 de abril
Skinty fia – Fountaines DC
Sencillo:Jackie down the line
2023
14 de abril
Sencillo: 72 Seasons -Metallica
30 de junio
Dead club city – nothing but thieves
Sencillo: Overcome
2024
15 de noviembre
from zero – linkin park
Sencillo: Heavy is the Crown