Desde Ringo Starr a Guns N’ Roses; el mundo de la música despide a Taylor Hawkins

La repentina muerte de Taylor Hawkins, el baterista de la banda estadounidense Foo Fighters, conmocionó al mundo de la música, al tratarse de uno de los referentes más importantes del rock.

Según se conoció, el cuerpo sin vida del músico fue encontrado en extrañas circunstancias un hotel al norte de Bogotá, en la noche del viernes 25 de marzo, previo al show que la banda tenía previsto en el Festival Estéreo Picnic.

Ante la noticia, varias personalidades reaccionaron en redes sociales, recordando el legado que dejó el baterista y lamentando la pérdida para la industria.

Estas fueron algunas de las reacciones en Twitter:

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

My heartfelt condolences go out to @foofighters and the family and friends of drummer #RIPTaylorHawkins. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 26, 2022

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

We send our love and thoughts to Taylor’s family and the entire Foo Fighters organization 💔 https://t.co/Uu9IStXWCH — Black Pumas (@BlackPumasMusic) March 26, 2022

Tristeza absoluta por la partida de Taylor Hawkins…Sincero pésame a la familia @foofighters Literal en shock… — Juanes (@juanes) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for American rock outfit Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50, according to a statement from the band https://t.co/MIPXhnhAH4 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 26, 2022

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022