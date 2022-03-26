Desde Ringo Starr a Guns N’ Roses; el mundo de la música despide a Taylor Hawkins

La repentina muerte de Taylor Hawkins, el baterista de la banda estadounidense Foo Fighters, conmocionó al mundo de la música, al tratarse de uno de los referentes más importantes del rock.
Según se conoció, el cuerpo sin vida del músico fue encontrado en extrañas circunstancias un hotel al norte de Bogotá, en la noche del viernes 25 de marzo, previo al show que la banda tenía previsto en el Festival Estéreo Picnic.
Mira también: ¡Luto en el rock! Murió Taylor Hawkins, baterista de Foo Fighters, en Bogotá
Ante la noticia, varias personalidades reaccionaron en redes sociales, recordando el legado que dejó el baterista y lamentando la pérdida para la industria.
Estas fueron algunas de las reacciones en Twitter:
Forever missed. pic.twitter.com/PkzEAKvryN
— Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses) March 26, 2022
. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy
— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022
My heartfelt condolences go out to @foofighters and the family and friends of drummer #RIPTaylorHawkins.
— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 26, 2022
God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd
— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022
We send our love and thoughts to Taylor’s family and the entire Foo Fighters organization 💔 https://t.co/Uu9IStXWCH
— Black Pumas (@BlackPumasMusic) March 26, 2022
Tristeza absoluta por la partida de Taylor Hawkins…Sincero pésame a la familia @foofighters Literal en shock…
— Juanes (@juanes) March 26, 2022
Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for American rock outfit Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50, according to a statement from the band https://t.co/MIPXhnhAH4
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 26, 2022
Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022
Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, @foofighters friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022
In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94
— Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022
MÁS SOBRE: