Desde Ringo Starr a Guns N’ Roses; el mundo de la música despide a Taylor Hawkins

Desde Ringo Starr a Guns N’ Roses: el mundo de la música despide a Taylor Hawkins de Foo Fighters

La muerte del baterista de 50 años tiene en luto generó reacciones de varias personalidades de la música.

Daniela Rodríguez
La repentina muerte de Taylor Hawkins, el baterista de la banda estadounidense Foo Fighters, conmocionó al mundo de la música, al tratarse de uno de los referentes más importantes del rock.

Según se conoció, el cuerpo sin vida del músico fue encontrado en extrañas circunstancias un hotel al norte de Bogotá, en la noche del viernes 25 de marzo, previo al show que la banda tenía previsto en el Festival Estéreo Picnic.

Ante la noticia, varias personalidades reaccionaron en redes sociales, recordando el legado que dejó el baterista y lamentando la pérdida para la industria.

Estas fueron algunas de las reacciones en Twitter:

 

 

