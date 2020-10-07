¡Tremendas! Las sorprendentes imágenes del espacio que lo dejarán con la boca abierta
Una cuenta de Instagram tiene a todos los internautas alucinando con las increíbles fotografías y videos allí publicados. Se trata del perfil oficial del Centro de Vuelo Espacial Goddard, el cual se encuentra en Estados Unidos y es considerado como un laboratorio de investigación de la NASA.
Por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, los científicos, ingenieros y tecnólogos comparten unas sorprendentes fotografías del espacio, al parecer, algunas son simulaciones, pero otras sí son reales. En ellas se puede observar la magnitud y belleza que compone el universo a través de sus planetas, estrellas y demás, los cuales tienen historias impresionantes que son compartidas en las descripciones de cada publicación.
Esta cuenta de Instagram ya tiene más de 2.5 millones de seguidores amantes del espacio y la NASA, quienes comparten y vuelven virales las publicaciones del Centro de Vuelo Espacial Goddard.
Ask our scientists about the Sun’s activity & how it affects Earth in the comments below! ☀️🌎 Our Sun is an active star. It releases a constant stream of material called the solar wind, along with more occasional bursts of particles, material and energy that flow out into the solar system. Here on Earth, the effects of those events can range from issues like satellite problems, communications failures, and even power outages, to stunning natural phenomena like airglow and the northern & southern lights. Our scientists study the Sun, its effects on Earth, and everything in between to better understand when and how these events happen. Ask us anything about our research in the comments! ⬇️ We will answer your questions from 3-5 p.m. EDT on May 1. #NASAatHome Image 1: The Sun, seen by our Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite, has frequent activity that can affect Earth & space throughout the solar system. Credit: NASA/SDO Image 2: An aurora seen in Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard, in Norway on Dec. 6, 2018. Credit: NASA/Joy Ng Image 3: Red and green airglow is visible in Earth’s upper atmosphere in this footage from the International Space Station. Credit: NASA #nasa #space #sun #aurora