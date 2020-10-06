X

Noticia

Eddie Van Halen: así es como el mundo de la música se despide del guitarrista

- 06/10/20

Eddie Van Halen falleció como consecuencia de un cáncer de garganta, con el cual luchó por años, pero este 2020 fue el año que tristemente quedará para el olvido.

Eddie, con 65 años, falleció en la mañana del 6 de octubre, como lo anunció su hijo Wolfgang a través de las redes sociales.

A los 65 años muere Eddie Van Halen, guitarrista y fundador Van Halen

“No puedo creer que tenga que escribir esto, pero mi padre, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, ha perdido su larga y ardua batalla contra el cáncer este día. Mañana. Fue el mejor padre que pude pedir. Cada momento que he compartido con él dentro y fuera del escenario fue un regalo. Mi corazón está roto y no creo que nunca me recupere por completo de esta pérdida. Te quiero mucho, papá”.

Playslist para agradecer y despedir al maestro Eddie Van Halen, leyenda del rock n roll

Con el fallecimiento de Eddie, amigos, fanáticos y colegas lo recordaron con fotografías y videos, despidiendo de esta manera a una de las leyendas de la guitarra y cofundador de Van Halen.

RIP #EddieVanHalen

Rest In Peace EVH….

