Eddie Van Halen: así es como el mundo de la música se despide del guitarrista

Eddie Van Halen falleció como consecuencia de un cáncer de garganta, con el cual luchó por años, pero este 2020 fue el año que tristemente quedará para el olvido.
Eddie, con 65 años, falleció en la mañana del 6 de octubre, como lo anunció su hijo Wolfgang a través de las redes sociales.
“No puedo creer que tenga que escribir esto, pero mi padre, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, ha perdido su larga y ardua batalla contra el cáncer este día. Mañana. Fue el mejor padre que pude pedir. Cada momento que he compartido con él dentro y fuera del escenario fue un regalo. Mi corazón está roto y no creo que nunca me recupere por completo de esta pérdida. Te quiero mucho, papá”.
Con el fallecimiento de Eddie, amigos, fanáticos y colegas lo recordaron con fotografías y videos, despidiendo de esta manera a una de las leyendas de la guitarra y cofundador de Van Halen.
RIP @eddievanhalen My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! …Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer – @genesimmons Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. – @paulstanleylive
Completely gutted to hear the sad news. This wonderful man was way too young to be taken. What a talent – what a legacy – probably the most original and dazzling rock guitarist in History. I think of him as a boy – an innocent prodigy – always full of joy, always modest – and those truly magical fingers opened a door to a new kind of playing. I treasure the moments we shared. His passing leaves a giant hole in my heart. RIP Ed Van Halen. Bri
No words. Crushed. 💔 Repost from @john5official • We lost our modern day Mozart today Eddie Van Halen. There’s no one that changed my life or influenced me more than Eddie, he was an inventor an amazing songwriter and the greatest guitar player that ever lived. R.I.P my friend. #eddievanhalen #rip
We are enormously saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen. We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in '88, a friend. Sending love to Alex, @wolfvanhalen, and everyone in the greater VH family. #LightUpTheSky ❤️🤍🖤 📸 @rosshalfin
I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ
One of the greatest guitarists of all time! Rest in peace Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/T0unvRXYmf
Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A
Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74
