Expresentadora de la WWE se toma fotos en bikini y deja al mundo desplomado en la lona

Los verdaderos fans de la WWE recordarán a Lilian García, parte de la cuota femenina de esta gran industria de la lucha libre y quien junto a las “divas” enamoraba al público masculino del programa.
Esta mujer, quien hizo parte del famoso programa y después se despidió de él, llegó a la disciplina de la MMA para seguir enamorando al mundo. Ahora, con una sensual foto, con la que celebró la reapertura de las playas en Los Ángeles, las cuales estaban cerradas para evitar la propagación del COVID-19, revivió la sensualidad con la que ocupa un lugar importante en el mundo de la pelea.
Sin embargo, esta no es la primera vez que la ex WWE sube la temperatura en redes sociales, pues al igual que figuras femeninas de la industria, como Paige y Becky Lynch, Lilian tiene la costumbre de tomarse cierta clase de fotografías donde muestra toda su sensualidad:
Woooo hooooo! Here in Los Angeles, California the beaches have finally reopened!!!!! 🏖 It’s another step in the direction of moving past this nightmare we have all been in 🙈 . For me personally the beach has always been a place of serenity where I can process my thoughts and ground myself from the stresses of the world. And the fact it was taken away from all of us made me appreciate it even more!! . What’s your place of serenity? . . #beach #california #serenity #peaceofmind #happyplace #6feetapart #staysafe
Fitness has always been an important part of my life because of the way it makes me feel! It not only gives me energy but also confidence to attack what the day brings. That is why when the gyms closed, I was immediately scared what that would mean for my mental & physical state. Luckily @rpstrength showed up in a big way! They quickly made the pivot to bring “at home” workouts so I knew how to still get a great workout from home and even share them on my IG Live’s! 🙌🏼 . It’s easy to use what we are going through as an excuse to let yourself go but in the end it only hurts YOU! Let RP Strength give you the tools you need to not only get through but be better on the other side! 💪🏼 . With the beaches being something that is finally opening, let now be “The Time”! ⏰ . For HUGE discounts on the templates, diet plans, trainers & more go to RPStrength.com and make sure to use promo code: Lilian20 for 20% off! 👊🏼 . Join me now! You are WORTH it!!! 🌟 . . #rpstrength #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #fitnessateveryage #fitnessatanyage #yougotthis #tbt #fitnessmatters #mentalhealthawareness
Welcome to the eve of @wwe WRESTLEMANIA 36 ! 🌟 . I feel extremely lucky to have been involved in 14 Wrestlemania’s (slide 👈🏼), with 3 of them singing. And even though this year’s Mania is going to look completely different than any of us expected, I appreciate the efforts of WWE, the athletes & crew to still bring us a show during these uncertain times. It has never been more prevalent than now how much entertainment plays a role in our lives! 🌟 . What are you most looking forward to in this Mania? 👇🏼 . . #wrestlemania #wrestlemania36 #wrestlemaniaweekend #wwe #coronavirus #stayhome #covid19 #alonetogether #wewillgetthroughthis #wewillgetthroughthistogether #wegotthis #wecandothis
WOW!!! This is CRAZY & AMAZING news!! @thenikkibella & @thebriebella are pregnant at the SAME time!!!!! 😱🤗 . As someone who found out 10 years ago that my husband and I couldn’t conceive, whenever I hear news that someone is pregnant, it makes me SO incredibly happy for them! And to hear it’s happening at the same time is bonkers!! . So a HUGE congratulations to you Nikki, Brie, @theartemc & @bryanldanielson !! You all are amazing people and seriously couldn’t be happier for you! Soak in this moment and the journey of being parents. And thanks for sharing this wonderful news with us so we can live vicariously through you!! 👶 . . #pregnancyannouncement #congratulations #briebella #nikkibella #artemchigvintsev #danielbryan #bryandanielson