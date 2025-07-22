Gene Simmons y más reacciones de famosos por la muerte de Ozzy Osbourne: “gracias a una leyenda”

La muerte de Ozzy Osbourne ha sido una de las más sorprendentes en la historia del metal y la música. Este artista llenó de luto a la industria, luego de un fallecimiento que marca época para todos los amantes de Black Sabbath.

Luego de un concierto de despedida por todo lo alto, Osbourne dice adiós por todo lo alto, con todo un legado marcado en la industria.

Este lamentable suceso claramente ha generado distintas reacciones en el mundo del rock y el metal, y aquí les presentamos algunas de ellas.

La despedida a Ozzy Osbourne

Particularmente, Ozzy Osbourne ha sido uno de los artistas más queridos del último tiempo en la industria musical.

Varias leyendas del rock o el metal han demostrado una amplia admiración por Osbourne y su legendaria carrera.

Muchos llegaron a conocerlo durante su último show, mientras que otros llegaron a construir fuerte amistado con el cantante de Black Sabbath.

Por supuesto que, esta admiración ha sido demostrada durante la gran carrera de Osbourne, pero, también en estos momentos de despedida.

Gene Simmons, Ronnie Wood y más famosos de la industria musical demostraron su cariño a través de mensajes emotivos, y aquí se los mostramos.

Ozzy Osbourne had an electrifying and unpredictable onstage presence and a dry sense of humor that endeared him to hordes of adoring fans.



His excitable energy helped transform the anthems he sang — “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” and “Crazy Train” — from radio hits into sports-stadium… https://t.co/t4KiQfdqLc pic.twitter.com/tb4pIPRh84 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 22, 2025

We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne’s passing. Witnessing his final performance at Back To The Beginning was an unforgettable honor. Ozzy’s influence on music, metal, and culture is immeasurable, and his legacy will echo for generations.

Rest in peace, Ozzy.… pic.twitter.com/igzxLEyWlc — Gibson (@gibsonguitar) July 22, 2025

I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne 💔🙏 What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham🙏☀️❤️🎤 pic.twitter.com/Z6V2CNXWNG — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) July 22, 2025

RIP Ozzy Osbourne. Thank you to a legend. pic.twitter.com/N6rpEaDR3P — PIXIES (@PIXIES) July 22, 2025

People pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham pic.twitter.com/CzQa5yeMoS — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) July 22, 2025

🖤 Rest in Power, Ozzy 🖤



Today we lost one of the wildest souls to ever walk this Earth. Ozzy wasn't just The Prince of Darkness, he was pure light to those of us lucky enough to meet him. A heart bigger than any stage he ever rocked. My heart goes out to Sharon and the Kids.… pic.twitter.com/rjAIz2DkHP — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 22, 2025

Sad to report Ozzy has passed away. He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide. Prayers and condolences go out to the Osborne family. https://t.co/DUywhl6eFB — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 22, 2025

I first met @OzzyOsbourne a few years ago and he was super sweet to me. I'm saddened by his death. RIP — Laura Pausini (@LauraPausini) July 22, 2025

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏



My Sincere Condolences To Sharon, The Family, Friends & Fans…💔💔💔



Ozzy Osbourne dies just weeks after farewell show | Ents & Arts News | Sky News https://t.co/MFJShKIydv — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 22, 2025

We ❤️ you too, Ozzy pic.twitter.com/ISDdTD84iB — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) July 22, 2025

Thank you Ozzy Osbourne for the inspiration. @BlackSabbath is the template for heavy Rock. #Ozzy — Nirvana (@Nirvana) July 22, 2025

All our love to the Osbournes. pic.twitter.com/5q7TzFwmNP — Slipknot (@slipknot) July 22, 2025

Esta es una de las fechas más tristes en la historia del metal, y así lo demuestra el cariño demostrado por sus colegas y sus fans.