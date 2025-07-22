Rockactividad
Gene Simmons y más reacciones de famosos por muerte de Ozzy Osbourne: "gracias a una leyenda"

Ozzy Osbourne // Crédito: Getty Images.

Gene Simmons y más reacciones de famosos por la muerte de Ozzy Osbourne: “gracias a una leyenda”

Ozzy Osbourne acumula una cantidad impresionante de fanáticos, tanto en el mundo como en la industria musical.

Andrés Contreras

La muerte de Ozzy Osbourne ha sido una de las más sorprendentes en la historia del metal y la música. Este artista llenó de luto a la industria, luego de un fallecimiento que marca época para todos los amantes de Black Sabbath.

Luego de un concierto de despedida por todo lo alto, Osbourne dice adiós por todo lo alto, con todo un legado marcado en la industria.

Más noticias: Cuáles son las mejores canciones de Ozzy Osbourne y Black Sabbath: una es muy aterradora

Este lamentable suceso claramente ha generado distintas reacciones en el mundo del rock y el metal, y aquí les presentamos algunas de ellas.

La despedida a Ozzy Osbourne

Particularmente, Ozzy Osbourne ha sido uno de los artistas más queridos del último tiempo en la industria musical.

Varias leyendas del rock o el metal han demostrado una amplia admiración por Osbourne y su legendaria carrera.

Muchos llegaron a conocerlo durante su último show, mientras que otros llegaron a construir fuerte amistado con el cantante de Black Sabbath.

Por supuesto que, esta admiración ha sido demostrada durante la gran carrera de Osbourne, pero, también en estos momentos de despedida.

Más noticias: VIDEO: Así fue el último concierto de Ozzy Osbourne con Black Sabbath: rompió récord histórico

Gene Simmons, Ronnie Wood y más famosos de la industria musical demostraron su cariño a través de mensajes emotivos, y aquí se los mostramos.

Esta es una de las fechas más tristes en la historia del metal, y así lo demuestra el cariño demostrado por sus colegas y sus fans.

MÁS SOBRE:

CONTENIDO PATROCINADO
NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS