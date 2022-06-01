Grandes canciones que mencionan otras canciones en sus letras

Muchas grandes canciones del rock tienen algunas referencias de otras grandes canciones. Aquí te dejamos algunas de las más famosas que quizás no conocías.
«And I’ve seen him with girls of the night and he told Roxanne to put on her red light«, en esta canción, Alex Turner y su banda hacen referencia a Roxanne, la famosa canción de The Police.
Cuando dicen «The blood on the tracks and it must be mine The fool on the hill and I feel fine«, están haciendo referencia a tres canciones: Blood on the Tracks de Bob Dylan, The Fool on the hill y I Feel Fine de The Beatles.
Johnn Lennon hace referencia a los clásicos de su propia banda: Lady Madonna, Strawberry Fields Forever, The Fool On The Hill y I Am The Walrus.
«Your needle and your damage done» se refiere al clásico ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ de Neil Young.
John Lennon hizo referencia a su excompañero de The Beatles, Paul McCartney, y sus canciones ‘Yesterday’ diciendo «The only thing you done was ‘Yesterday’, además de Another Day cuando canta» And since you’ve gone you’re just ‘Another Day’«.
