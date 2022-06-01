Grandes canciones que mencionan otras canciones en sus letras

Archivado en: • •

Muchas grandes canciones del rock tienen algunas referencias de otras grandes canciones. Aquí te dejamos algunas de las más famosas que quizás no conocías.

When The Sun Goes Down – Arctic Monkeys

«And I’ve seen him with girls of the night and he told Roxanne to put on her red light«, en esta canción, Alex Turner y su banda hacen referencia a Roxanne, la famosa canción de The Police.

Oasis – D’You Know What I Mean

Cuando dicen «The blood on the tracks and it must be mine The fool on the hill and I feel fine«, están haciendo referencia a tres canciones: Blood on the Tracks de Bob Dylan, The Fool on the hill y I Feel Fine de The Beatles.

Glass Onion – The Beatles

Johnn Lennon hace referencia a los clásicos de su propia banda: Lady Madonna, Strawberry Fields Forever, The Fool On The Hill y I Am The Walrus.

Song To Say Goodbye – Placebo

«Your needle and your damage done» se refiere al clásico ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ de Neil Young.

How Do You Sleep? – John Lennon

John Lennon hizo referencia a su excompañero de The Beatles, Paul McCartney, y sus canciones ‘Yesterday’ diciendo «The only thing you done was ‘Yesterday’, además de Another Day cuando canta» And since you’ve gone you’re just ‘Another Day’«.