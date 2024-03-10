Noticias

Premios Óscar 2024: lista completa de ganadores por cada categoría

Oppenheimer se llevó el título a 'Mejor Película' y arrasó con siete galardones.

Indira Córdoba
Este domingo 10 de marzo se llevó a cabo la 96ª ceremonia de los Premios Óscar. Una vez más, el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles recibió a las más grandes estrellas de Hollywood para premiar a las mejores producciones cinemátograficas del 2023.

Por segundo año consecutivo, en el Planeta Rock realizamos un cubrimiento de la importante ceremonia. Un especial de Prisa Media y sus marcas Radioacktiva y W Radio, que se transmitió en vivo a través de nuestras plataformas digitales.

De la mano de Julio César Escovar, Andrés Pulido y Matheo Duarte analizamos cada uno de los detalles de esta importante premiación en el mundo del cine.

Premios Óscar 2024: lista completa de ganadores

‘Oppenheimer’, de Christopher Nolan, llega a la gala de la 96 edición de los Óscar como la favorita, con 13 nominaciones, seguida de ‘Poor Things’ de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11, y ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ de Martin Scorsese, con 10.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • ‘American Fiction’.
  • ‘Anatomy of a Fall’.
  • ‘Barbie’.
  • ‘The Holdovers’.
  • ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.
  • ‘Maestro’.
  • ‘Oppenheimer’ – Ganadora
  • ‘Past Lives’.
  • ‘Poor Things’.
  • ‘The Zone of Interest’.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Justine Triet (‘Anatomy of a Fall’).
  • Martin Scorsese (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’).
  • Christopher Nolan (‘Oppenheimer’) – Ganador
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (‘Poor Things’).
  • Jonathan Glazer (‘The Zone of Interest’).

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Annette Bening (‘Nyad’).
  • Lily Gladstone (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’).
  • Sandra Hüller (‘Anatomy of a Fall’).
  • Carey Mulligan (‘Maestro’).
  • Emma Stone (‘Poor Things’) – Ganadora 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Emily Blunt (‘Oppenheimer’).
  • Danielle Brooks (‘The Color Purple’).
  • America Ferrera (‘Barbie’).
  • Jodie Foster (‘Nyad’).
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph (‘The Holdovers’) – Ganadora

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Bradley Cooper (‘Maestro’).
  • Colman Domingo (‘Rustin’).
  • Paul Giamatti (‘The Holdovers’).
  • Cillian Murphy (‘Oppenheimer’) – Ganador
  • Jeffrey Wright (‘American Fiction’)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Sterling K. Brown (‘American Fiction’).
  • Robert DeNiro (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’).
  • Robert Downey Jr. (‘Oppenheimer’) – Ganador
  • Ryan Gosling (‘Barbie’).
  • Mark Ruffalo (‘Poor Things’).

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • ‘El niño y la Garza’, de Hayao Miyazaki – Ganadora
  • ‘Elemental’, de Peter Sohn.
  • ‘Nimona’, de Nick Bruno y Troy Quane.
  • ‘Robot Dreams’, de Pablo Berger.
  • ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, de Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers y Justin K. Thompson.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • ‘Io Capitano’, de Matteo Garrone (Italia).
  • ‘Perfect Days’,de Wim Wenders (Japón).
  • ‘La sociedad de la nieve’, de Juan Antonio Bayona (España).
  • ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’, de Ilker Çatak (‘Alemania’).
  • ‘The Zone of Interest’, de Jonathan Glazer (Reino Unido) – Ganadora

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Edward Lachman, por ‘El Conde’.
  • Rodrigo Prieto, por ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.
  • Matthew Libatique, por ‘Maestro’.
  • Hoyte van Hoytema, por ‘Oppenheimer’ – Ganadora
  • Robbie Ryan, por ‘Poor Things’.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Jacqueline Durran, por ‘Barbie’.
  • Jacqueline West, por ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.
  • Janty Yates y Dave Crossman, por ‘Napoleon’.
  • Ellen Mirojnick, por ‘Oppenheimer’.
  • Holly Waddington, por ‘Poor Things’ – Ganadora

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Cord Jefferson, por ‘American Fiction’ – Ganador
  • Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por ‘Barbie’.
  • Christopher Nolan, por ‘Oppenheimer’.
  • Tony McNamara, por ‘Poor Things’.
  • Jonathan Glazer, por ‘The Zone of Interest’.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ – Ganador
  • David Hemingson, por ‘The Holdovers’.
  • Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por ‘Maestro’.
  • Samy Burch, por ‘May December’.
  • Celine Song, por ‘Past Lives’.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

  • ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’, de Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp y John Battsek.
  • ‘The Eternal Memory’, de Maite Alberdi.
  • ‘Four Daughters’, de Kaouther Ben Hania y Nadim Cheikhrouha.
  • ‘To Kill a Tiger’, de Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim.
  • ’20 Days in Mariupol’, de Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath. – Ganador

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • ‘The ABCs of Book Banning’, de Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic.
  • ‘The Barber of Little Rock’, de John Hoffman y Christine Turner.
  • ‘Island in Between’, de S. Leo Chiang y Jean Tsien.
  • ‘The Last Repair Shop’, de Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers – Ganador
  • ‘Nai Nai & Wài Pó’, de Sean Wang y Sam Davis.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • ‘The Fire Inside’, de ‘Flamin’ Hot’ – Diane Warren.
  • ‘I’m Just Ken’, de ‘Barbie’ – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt.
  • ‘It Never Went Away’, de ‘American Symphony’ – Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson.
  • ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’, de ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ – Scott George.
  • ‘What Was I Made For?’ de ‘Barbie’, – Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell – Ganadora

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

  • ‘Letter to a Pig’, de Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter.
  • ‘Ninety-Five Senses’, de Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess.
  • ‘Our Uniform’, de Yegane Moghaddam’
  • ‘Pachyderme’, de Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius.
  • ‘WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko’, de Dave Mullins y Brad Booker – Ganador

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

  • ‘The After’, de Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham.
  • ‘Invincible’, de Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron.
  • ‘Knight of Fortune’, de Lasse Lyskjær Noer y Christian Norlyk.
  • ‘Red, White and Blue’, de Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane.
  • ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’, de Wes Anderson y Steven Rales – Ganador

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Laura Karpman, por ‘American Fiction’.
  • John Williams, por ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’.
  • Robbie Robertson, por ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.
  • Ludwig Göransson, por ‘Oppenheimer’ – Ganadora
  • Jerskin Fendrix, por ‘Poor Things’.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • ‘Barbie’.
  • ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.
  • ‘Napoleon’.
  • ‘Oppenheimer’.
  • Poor Things’ – Ganadora

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • ‘The Creator’.
  • ‘Godzilla Minus One’ – Ganadora
  • ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.
  • ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’.
  • ‘Napoleon’.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue, por ‘Golda’.
  • Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell, por ‘Maestro’.
  • Luisa Abel, por ‘Oppenheimer’.
  • Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, por ‘Poor Things’ – Ganadora 
  • Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé, por ‘La sociedad de la nieve’.

MEJOR SONIDO

  • ‘The Creator’.
  • ‘Maestro’.
  • ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’.
  • ‘Oppenheimer’.
  • ‘The Zone of Interest’ – Ganadora

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • ‘Anatomy of a Fall’.
  • ‘The Holdovers’.
  • ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.
  • ‘Oppenheimer’ – Ganadora
  • ‘Poor Things’

