Estas son las 100 mejores portadas de discos en la historia; The Beatles y Nirvana en la lista

Crédito: Getty Images y Spotify.

Andrés Contreras

En los tiempos de la música, son varios los discos que han hecho historia y han dejado una huella dentro de este arte. Claramente muchos de ellos han sido de rock, metal, o sus derivados, y de hace varias décadas atrás.

Para muchos, el lanzamiento de álbumes es una forma de las bandas de poder sellar su legado en la música, y demostrar su talento a través de grabaciones puntuales.

Sin embargo, los discos son mucho más que eso, y más que solo canciones, los álbumes incluyen una identidad, y una imagen gráfica que también es representativa de sus autores.

Las 100 mejores portadas de discos, según Rolling Stone

Dentro de estas características que componen un disco, es importante resaltar la portada. Este elemento permite identificar muchas grabaciones a lo largo de los años.

De hecho, para algunas bandas las portadas de discos son sumamente importantes, incluso tanto como las canciones, por lo que imprimen gran trabajo y esfuerzo en sus carátulas.

Esto, en colaboración también con fotógrafos o diseñadores gráficos, ha permitido que varias portadas de discos pasen a la historia y se queden plasmadas en el salón de la fama de la música.

Esta es justamente la razón por la cuál, la reconocida revista Rolling Stone, realizó un ranking con las 100 mejores portadas de todos los tiempos.

Aquí le comentaremos las 5 primeras, pero también le dejaremos el listado entero de esta gran selección.

La encargada de liderar este ranking, es la portada del ‘Unknown Pleasures’ de Joy Division. Esta banda es sumamente reconocida junto a esta carátula, la cual para muchos es misteriosa.

El segundo lugar le pertenece a una infaltable, nada más y nada menos que, ‘Abbey Road’ de los Beatles. Una portada para la historia.

Luego de estos dos clásicos, le corresponde el turno a ‘There’s a Riot Goin’ On’ de Sly and the Family Stone. Una portada con tonos patrióticos.

El penúltimo lugar del Top 5 le corresponde a otra imagen icónica del rock. ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ de Pink Floyd dice presente.

Finalmente, la última del Top 5 es perteneciente a un icono del hip hop, como lo es The Notorious B.I.G. con ‘Ready to Die’.

El resto de portadas presentes en el top

  • 6. Horses – Patti Smith
  • 7. Maggot Brain – Funkadelic
  • 8. London Calling – The Clash
  • 9.  She’s So Unusual – Cyndi Lauper
  • 10. Nevermind – Nirvana
  • 11. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground
  • 12. To Pimp a Butterfly – Kendrick Lamar
  • 13. Live Through This – Hole
  • 14. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles
  • 15. Lemonade – Beyoncé
  • 16. Illmatic – Nas
  • 17. Tapestry – Carole King
  • 18. Who’s Next – The Who
  • 19. Stankonia – Outkast
  • 20. Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
  • 21. YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny
  • 22. Ramones – Ramones
  • 23. The White Album – The Beatles
  • 24. – Dirty Bastard, ‘Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version – Ol
  • 25. – Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
  • 26. – SOS – SZA
  • 27. – Dirty Mind – Prince
  • 28. – Sticky Fingers – The Rolling Stones
  • 29. – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols – Sex Pistols
  • 30. – Madvillainy – Madvillain
  • 31. – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars – David Bowie
  • 32. – Relayer – Yes
  • 33. – 50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong: Elvis’ Gold Records – Volume 2 – Elvis Presley
  • 34. – Remain in Light – Talking Heads
  • 35. – Catch a Fire – The Wailers
  • 36. – Fear of a Black Planet – Public Enemy
  • 37. – The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan – Bob Dylan
  • 38. – Alive! – KISS
  • 39. – IV – Led Zeppelin
  • 40. – Rio – Duran Duran
  • 41.- Bitches Brew – Miles Davis
  • 42. – Born in the U.S.A. – Bruce Springsteen
  • 43. – Jeffery – Young Thug
  • 44. – Exile in Guyville – Liz Phair
  • 45. – Things Fall Apart – The Roots
  • 46. – Some Girls – The Rolling Stones
  • 47. – For Your Pleasure – Roxy Music
  • 48. – Paid in Full – Eric B. and Rakim
  • 49. – Calle 13 – Calle 13
  • 50. – Actually – Pet Shop Boys
  • 51. – Diamond Dogs – David Bowie
  • 52. – The Hot Rock – Sleater-Kinney
  • 53. – British Stell – Judas Priest
  • 54. – Homogenic – Björk
  • 55. – The Low End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest
  • 56. – Electric Warrior – T. Rex
  • 57. – Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana del Rey
  • 58. – El Mal Querer – Rosalía
  • 59. – Goo – Sonic Youth
  • 60. – Hejira – Joni Mitchell
  • 61. – Licensed to III – Beastie Boys
  • 62. – Loveless – My Bloody Valentine
  • 63. – The Velvet Rope – Janet Jackson
  • 64. – Way Out West – Sonny Rollins
  • 65. – Endtroducing – DJ Shadow
  • 66. – Here, My Dear – Marvin Gaye
  • 67. – Melodrama – Lorde
  • 68. – 1984 – Van Halen
  • 69. – Murmur – R.E.M.
  • 70. – Nightclubbing – Grace Jones
  • 71. – LP1 – FKA Twigs
  • 72. – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
  • 73. – Red Headed Stranger – Willie Nelson
  • 74. – Parklife – Blur
  • 75. – Kid A – Radiohead
  • 76.- Igor – Tyler, the Creator
  • 77. – The Queen Is Dead – The Smiths
  • 78. – New York Dolls – New York Dolls
  • 79. – Tha Carter III – Lil Wayne
  • 80. – Titanic Rising – Weyes Blood
  • 81. – In the Court of the Crimson King – King Crimson
  • 82. – Dónde Están los Ladrones? – Shakira
  • 83. – Folklore – Taylor Swift
  • 84. – The Blueprint – Jay-Z
  • 85. – Minor Threat – Minor Threat
  • 86. – Blonde – Frank Ocean
  • 87. – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! – Devo
  • 88. – On the Beach – Neil Young
  • 89. – Charge It 2 Da Game’ – Silkk the Shocker
  • 90. – Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up – Ani DiFranco
  • 91. – Cheap Thrills – Big Brother and the Holding Company
  • 92. – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill
  • 93. – Spiderland – Slint
  • 94. – Reign in Blood – Slayer
  • 95. – Set It Off – Offset
  • 96. – Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers
  • 97. – Metal Box – Public Image Ltd
  • 98. – Lil Boat – Lil Yachty
  • 99. – Europe 72 – Grateful Dead
  • 100. – Smell the Glove – Spinal Tap
