Estas son las 100 mejores portadas de discos en la historia; The Beatles y Nirvana en la lista

En los tiempos de la música, son varios los
discos que han hecho historia y han dejado una huella dentro de este arte. Claramente muchos de ellos han sido de rock, metal, o sus derivados, y de hace varias décadas atrás.
Para muchos, el lanzamiento de
álbumes es una forma de las bandas de poder sellar su legado en la música, y demostrar su talento a través de grabaciones puntuales.
Sin embargo, los discos son mucho más que eso, y más que solo canciones,
los álbumes incluyen una identidad, y una imagen gráfica que también es representativa de sus autores. Las 100 mejores portadas de discos, según Rolling Stone
Dentro de estas características que componen un disco, es importante resaltar la portada. Este elemento permite identificar muchas grabaciones a lo largo de los años.
De hecho, para algunas bandas las portadas de
discos son sumamente importantes, incluso tanto como las canciones, por lo que imprimen gran trabajo y esfuerzo en sus carátulas.
Esto, en colaboración también con fotógrafos o diseñadores gráficos, ha permitido que varias portadas de discos pasen a la historia y se queden plasmadas en el salón de la fama de la música.
Esta es justamente la razón por la cuál, la reconocida revista Rolling Stone,
realizó un ranking con las 100 mejores portadas de todos los tiempos.
Aquí le comentaremos las 5 primeras, pero también le dejaremos el listado entero de esta gran selección.
La encargada de liderar este ranking, es la portada del ‘Unknown Pleasures’ de Joy Division.
Esta banda es sumamente reconocida junto a esta carátula, la cual para muchos es misteriosa.
El segundo lugar le pertenece a una infaltable, nada más y nada menos que,
Una portada para la historia. ‘Abbey Road’ de los Beatles.
Luego de estos dos clásicos, le corresponde el turno a ‘There’s a Riot Goin’ On’ de Sly and the Family Stone. Una portada con tonos patrióticos.
El penúltimo lugar del Top 5 le corresponde a otra imagen icónica del rock.
‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ de Pink Floyd dice presente.
Finalmente, la última del Top 5 es perteneciente a un icono del hip hop, como lo es The Notorious B.I.G. con ‘Ready to Die’.
El resto de portadas presentes en el top
6. Horses – Patti Smith
7. Maggot Brain – Funkadelic
8. London Calling – The Clash
9. She’s So Unusual – Cyndi Lauper
10. Nevermind – Nirvana
11. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground
12. To Pimp a Butterfly – Kendrick Lamar
13. Live Through This – Hole
14. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles
15. Lemonade – Beyoncé
16. Illmatic – Nas
17. Tapestry – Carole King
18. Who’s Next – The Who
19. Stankonia – Outkast
20. Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
21. YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny
22. Ramones – Ramones
23. The White Album – The Beatles
24. – Dirty Bastard, ‘Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version – Ol
25. – Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
26. – SOS – SZA
27. – Dirty Mind – Prince
28. – Sticky Fingers – The Rolling Stones
29. – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols – Sex Pistols
30. – Madvillainy – Madvillain
31. – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars – David Bowie
32. – Relayer – Yes
33. – 50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong: Elvis’ Gold Records – Volume 2 – Elvis Presley
34. – Remain in Light – Talking Heads
35. – Catch a Fire – The Wailers
36. – Fear of a Black Planet – Public Enemy
37. – The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan – Bob Dylan
38. – Alive! – KISS
39. – IV – Led Zeppelin
40. – Rio – Duran Duran
41.- Bitches Brew – Miles Davis
42. – Born in the U.S.A. – Bruce Springsteen
43. – Jeffery – Young Thug
44. – Exile in Guyville – Liz Phair
45. – Things Fall Apart – The Roots
46. – Some Girls – The Rolling Stones
47. – For Your Pleasure – Roxy Music
48. – Paid in Full – Eric B. and Rakim
49. – Calle 13 – Calle 13
50. – Actually – Pet Shop Boys
51. – Diamond Dogs – David Bowie
52. – The Hot Rock – Sleater-Kinney
53. – British Stell – Judas Priest
54. – Homogenic – Björk
55. – The Low End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest
56. – Electric Warrior – T. Rex
57. – Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana del Rey
58. – El Mal Querer – Rosalía
59. – Goo – Sonic Youth
60. – Hejira – Joni Mitchell
61. – Licensed to III – Beastie Boys
62. – Loveless – My Bloody Valentine
63. – The Velvet Rope – Janet Jackson
64. – Way Out West – Sonny Rollins
65. – Endtroducing – DJ Shadow
66. – Here, My Dear – Marvin Gaye
67. – Melodrama – Lorde
68. – 1984 – Van Halen
69. – Murmur – R.E.M.
70. – Nightclubbing – Grace Jones
71. – LP1 – FKA Twigs
72. – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
73. – Red Headed Stranger – Willie Nelson
74. – Parklife – Blur
75. – Kid A – Radiohead
76.- Igor – Tyler, the Creator
77. – The Queen Is Dead – The Smiths
78. – New York Dolls – New York Dolls
79. – Tha Carter III – Lil Wayne
80. – Titanic Rising – Weyes Blood
81. – In the Court of the Crimson King – King Crimson
82. – Dónde Están los Ladrones? – Shakira
83. – Folklore – Taylor Swift
84. – The Blueprint – Jay-Z
85. – Minor Threat – Minor Threat
86. – Blonde – Frank Ocean
87. – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! – Devo
88. – On the Beach – Neil Young
89. – Charge It 2 Da Game’ – Silkk the Shocker
90. – Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up – Ani DiFranco
91. – Cheap Thrills – Big Brother and the Holding Company
92. – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill
93. – Spiderland – Slint
94. – Reign in Blood – Slayer
95. – Set It Off – Offset
96. – Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers
97. – Metal Box – Public Image Ltd
98. – Lil Boat – Lil Yachty
99. – Europe 72 – Grateful Dead
100. – Smell the Glove – Spinal Tap