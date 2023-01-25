Oscars 2023: ¿dónde ver las películas nominadas?

Este 24 de enero de 2023 se anunciaron los nominados a los premios Oscar 2023 y varias son películas taquilleras de las que se ha hablado mucho. La ceremonia será este domingo 12 de marzo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, California.

Mire también: ¡Los anti-Oscars! Pinocchio no se salvó de ser nominado a los Razzie, lo peor del cine

Le comentamos en qué plataformas puede encontrar algunas de las películas nominadas.

Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front está nominada a Mejor Película Extranjera. En esta plataforma también podrá encontrar ‘Blonde’, que tiene nominación a Mejor Actriz Protagonista con Ana de Armas.

Star+

Esta película fue una de las más taquilleras del 2022 y es la secuela del clásico de Tom Cruise. Desde diciembre la puede encontrar en Paramount+ y en Star+.

HBO Max

Otra película que se robó todas las miradas fue la adaptación que hicieron de la vida de Elvis Presley y desde septiembre está en HBO Max

Disney +

‘Avatar: el camino del agua’ está aún en cartelera en algunos cines, pero se espera que sea subida a la Disney +.

Estos son los nominados:

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Basset

Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtins

Stephanie Hsu



Mejor diseño de vestuario

‘Babylon’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Elvis’

‘Everythin everywher all at once’

‘La señora Harris va a París’

Nominados a mejor sonido

‘All quiet on the Western Front’

‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’

‘The Batman’, ‘Elvis’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Mejor canción original

‘All quite on the Western Front’

‘Babylon’

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

‘Everything everywhere at once’

‘The Fabelmans’

Mejor guion adaptado

‘All quiet on the Western Front’

‘Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion’

‘Living’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

‘Women Talking’.

Mejor guion original

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

‘Everything everywhere at once’

‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Tár’

‘Triangle of Sadness’

Mejor cortometraje

‘An Orish Goodbye’

‘Ivalu’

‘Le Pupille’

‘Night Ride’

‘The Red Suitcase’

Mejor cortometraje de animación

‘El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo’

‘The Flying Sailor’, ‘Ice Merchants’

‘My Year of Dicks’

‘An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It’

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson

Brian Tyree Henry

Judd Hirsch

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan

Mejor canción original

‘Applause’

‘Hold my hand’

‘Klift me up’

‘Naatu Naatu’

‘This is life’

Mejor documental

‘All that Breathes’

‘All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed’

‘Fire of Love’

‘A House Made of Splinters’

‘Navalny’

Mejor cortometraje documental

‘Los susurros de los elefantes’

‘Haulout’

‘¿Cómo medir un año?’

‘El efecto Marta Mitchell’

‘Stranger at the Gate’

Mejor película internacional

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

‘Argentina, 1985’

‘Close’, ‘Eo’

‘The Quiet Girl’

Mejor película de animación

‘Pinocchio’, de Guillermo del Toro

‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

‘The Sea Beast’

‘Turning Red’

Mejor maquillaje y vestuario

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

‘The Batman’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Elvis’

‘The Whale’

Mejor diseño de producción

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’

‘Babylon’, ‘Elvis’

‘The Fabelmans’

Mejor edición

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

‘Elvis’

‘Everything everywhere all at once’

‘Tár’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Mejor cinematografía

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’

‘Elvis’

‘Empire of Light’

‘Tár’

Mejores efectos visuales

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’

‘The Batman’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Mejor actor

Austin Butler

Colin Farrell

Brendan Fraser

Paul Mescal

Bill Nighy

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett

Ana de Armas

Andrea Riseborough

Michelle Williams

Michelle Yeoh

Mejor dirección

Martin McDonagh

Daniel Wkan

Daniel Scheinert

Steven Spielberg

Todd Field

Ruben Östund

Mejor película

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

‘Elvis’, ‘Everything Everywhere all at Once’

‘The Fabelmans’

‘Tár’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

‘Triangle of Sadness’

‘Women Talking’