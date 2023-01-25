Oscars 2023: ¿dónde ver las películas nominadas?

Este 24 de enero de 2023 se anunciaron los nominados a los premios Oscar 2023 y varias son películas taquilleras de las que se ha hablado mucho. La ceremonia será este domingo 12 de marzo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, California.
Mire también: ¡Los anti-Oscars! Pinocchio no se salvó de ser nominado a los Razzie, lo peor del cine
Le comentamos en qué plataformas puede encontrar algunas de las películas nominadas.
All Quiet on the Western Front está nominada a Mejor Película Extranjera. En esta plataforma también podrá encontrar ‘Blonde’, que tiene nominación a Mejor Actriz Protagonista con Ana de Armas.
Esta película fue una de las más taquilleras del 2022 y es la secuela del clásico de Tom Cruise. Desde diciembre la puede encontrar en Paramount+ y en Star+.
Otra película que se robó todas las miradas fue la adaptación que hicieron de la vida de Elvis Presley y desde septiembre está en HBO Max
‘Avatar: el camino del agua’ está aún en cartelera en algunos cines, pero se espera que sea subida a la Disney +.
Estos son los nominados:
‘Babylon’
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
‘Elvis’
‘Everythin everywher all at once’
‘La señora Harris va a París’
‘All quiet on the Western Front’
‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’
‘The Batman’, ‘Elvis’
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
‘All quite on the Western Front’
‘Babylon’
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
‘Everything everywhere at once’
‘The Fabelmans’
‘All quiet on the Western Front’
‘Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion’
‘Living’
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
‘Women Talking’.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
‘Everything everywhere at once’
‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Tár’
‘Triangle of Sadness’
‘An Orish Goodbye’
‘Ivalu’
‘Le Pupille’
‘Night Ride’
‘The Red Suitcase’
‘El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo’
‘The Flying Sailor’, ‘Ice Merchants’
‘My Year of Dicks’
‘An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It’
Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan
‘Applause’
‘Hold my hand’
‘Klift me up’
‘Naatu Naatu’
‘This is life’
‘All that Breathes’
‘All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed’
‘Fire of Love’
‘A House Made of Splinters’
‘Navalny’
‘Los susurros de los elefantes’
‘Haulout’
‘¿Cómo medir un año?’
‘El efecto Marta Mitchell’
‘Stranger at the Gate’
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
‘Argentina, 1985’
‘Close’, ‘Eo’
‘The Quiet Girl’
‘Pinocchio’, de Guillermo del Toro
‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’
‘The Sea Beast’
‘Turning Red’
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
‘The Batman’
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
‘Elvis’
‘The Whale’
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’
‘Babylon’, ‘Elvis’
‘The Fabelmans’
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
‘Elvis’
‘Everything everywhere all at once’
‘Tár’
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’
‘Elvis’
‘Empire of Light’
‘Tár’
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’
‘The Batman’
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Paul Mescal
Bill Nighy
Cate Blanchett
Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh
Martin McDonagh
Daniel Wkan
Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Östund
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
‘Elvis’, ‘Everything Everywhere all at Once’
‘The Fabelmans’
‘Tár’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
‘Triangle of Sadness’
‘Women Talking’