Grammys 2024: esta es la lista de nominados con Metallica, Foo Fighters y Paramore

Este 10 de noviembre revelaron la lista de nominados a los premios Grammy 2024. En esta oportunidad, después de dos años de nominar a 10 artistas en cada una de las cuatro categorías principales, la 66ª edición redujo ese número a ocho. Vale recordar que la gala de los premios más importantes de la música en el mundo se celebrará el próximo 4 de febrero de 2024 en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.

A través de una transmisión en vivo por el canal oficial de YouTube de los Grammy, se conocieron los nombres de los nominados.

Aquí le traemos la lista completa de los nominados, en donde resonaron los nombres de Metallica, Foo Fighters y Paramore.

Lista de nominados Grammy 2024

Álbum del año

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Grabación del año

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste – Worship

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Mejor canción escrita para medio visual

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World

Rihanna – Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

Mejor banda sonora

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Mejor interpretación de música africana

Asake & Olamide – Amapiano

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable

Tyla – Water

Mejor disco de música mexicana

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma – Génesis

Mejor álbum de pop latino

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma – Don Juan

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Mejor álbum de country

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Mejor interpretación country en solitario

Brandy Clark – Buried

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs – Fast Car

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Mejor nuevo artista

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Canción del año

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Mejor disco de jazz alternativo

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life

SZA – Low

Mejor álbum R&B

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Mejor interpretación R&B

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Mejor disco de música alternativa

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why

Mejor álbum de rock

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Mejor grabación pop dance

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

Mejor interpretación pop dúo o grupo

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Mejor interpretación pop solitario

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Productor del año (no clásico)

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Compositor del año (no clásico)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

