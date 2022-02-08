Oscar 2022: la Academia reveló la lista de nominados

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló este martes la lista de los nominados a los Premios Oscar. La 94ª entrega anual de los galardones será el próximo 27 de marzo.

Por segundo año, la pandemia ha retrasado la entrega de los premios. Aquí la lista completa:

Mejor montaje

Don’t look up

Dune

King Richard

El poder del perro

Tick, tick… Boom!

Mejor actor de reparto

Kodi Smit-McPhee (El poder del perro)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Jesse Plemons (El poder del perro)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel mothers

The power of the dog

Mejor sonido

Belfast

Dune

No time to die

The power of the dog

Wesr Side Story

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor actriz de reparto

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (El poder del perro)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Aunjanue Ellis – (El Método Williams)

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The dress

The long goodbye

On my mind

Please hold

Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The windshield wiper

Mejor largometraje animado

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the last dragon

Mejor guion adaptado

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion original

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor actor

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick, Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Madres Paralelas

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Mejor película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi

Paul Thomas Anderson

Jane Campion

Steven Spielberg

Mejor documental

Ascension

Attica

Flea

Summer of Soul

Riding with Fire

Mejor cortometraje

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

Mejor película internacional

Drive my Car – Japón

Flee – Dinamarca

The Hand of God – Italia

Luana: A Yak in the Classrom – Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World – Noruega

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Coming to America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Mejor canción original

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Orugitas – Encanto

Down to Joy – Belfast

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Somehow You Do – Some Good Days

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos

Spider-Man: No Way Home