Oscar 2022: la Academia reveló la lista de nominados

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló este martes la lista de los nominados a los Premios Oscar. La 94ª entrega anual de los galardones será el próximo 27 de marzo.
Por segundo año, la pandemia ha retrasado la entrega de los premios. Aquí la lista completa:
Mejor montaje
Don’t look up
Dune
King Richard
El poder del perro
Tick, tick… Boom!
Mejor actor de reparto
Kodi Smit-McPhee (El poder del perro)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Jesse Plemons (El poder del perro)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Mejor banda sonora original
Don’t look up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel mothers
The power of the dog
Mejor sonido
Belfast
Dune
No time to die
The power of the dog
Wesr Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (El poder del perro)
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Aunjanue Ellis – (El Método Williams)
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The dress
The long goodbye
On my mind
Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
Affairs of the art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The windshield wiper
Mejor largometraje animado
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the last dragon
Mejor guion adaptado
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Mejor guion original
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor actor
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick, Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Madres Paralelas
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Mejor película
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh
Ryūsuke Hamaguchi
Paul Thomas Anderson
Jane Campion
Steven Spielberg
Mejor documental
Ascension
Attica
Flea
Summer of Soul
Riding with Fire
Mejor cortometraje
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
Mejor película internacional
Drive my Car – Japón
Flee – Dinamarca
The Hand of God – Italia
Luana: A Yak in the Classrom – Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World – Noruega
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Coming to America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Mejor canción original
Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Orugitas – Encanto
Down to Joy – Belfast
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Somehow You Do – Some Good Days
Mejor diseño de producción
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos
Spider-Man: No Way Home