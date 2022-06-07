Madre de familia se vuelve viral por su gran parecido con Jennifer Aniston

Archivado en: •

Se volvió viral en las redes sociales una serie de fotos en la que se ve a Caitlin, una diseñadora de interiores estadunidense que ha sido comparada con la famosa y querida actriz Jennifer Aniston.

La mujer, que es madre de familia, tiene un blog llamado The Kindred Ginger, en el que diferentes personas lograron ver en parecido con la actriz que da vida a ‘Rachel Green’ en Friends.

Vea También:

En una de las fotos en las que más es notable el parecido, Caitlin sale con parte de su rostro tapado por su cabello, mientras sonríe.

La diseñadora de interiores habló con el medio TODAY y afirmó que la primera vez que alguien le dijo que se parecía a Aniston fue cuando trabajaba como cajera en una tienda, mientras estaba en el colegio, tiempos en el que la serie ‘Friends’ era muy popular:

“Me sonrojé. No sabía qué decir. Veinte años después, me lo han dicho incontables veces desde entonces y cada vez que ocurre, me agarran desprevenida”.