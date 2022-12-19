Noticias
Lo menos peor del 2022: ¿cuál fue el peor escándalo del 2022?

Will Smith y Shakira y Piqué // Fotos: Getty Images

Muchos amores clandestinos salieron a la luz en este 2022 y también situaciones bochornosas, aquí puede votar por algunas.

Laura Daza Díaz
Seguimos con lo menos peor del 2022 y llegó la categoría para que vote por el peor escándalo de este año. 

Vote aquí 

