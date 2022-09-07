Archivado en: •

Llegó septiembre, el mes del ‘Amor y la Amistad’ en Colombia y en el Planeta Rock le recomendamos algunas canciones con las que puede celebrar la fecha junto a su pareja.

La música es un elemento perfecto a la hora de estar con nuestra pareja, por eso les recomendamos 69 canciones con las que puede celebrar la apasionada fecha.

Hacer el amor con las siguientes canciones seguro hará que la experiencia sea más interesante, pasional e intensa.

69 canciones de Rock N’ Roll para hacer el ‘delicioso’:

1. Sexual Healing – Marvin Gaye

2. Let´s get it on – Marvin Gaye

3. You shook me all night long – ACDC

4. You sexy thing – Hot Chocolate

5. Closer – NIN

6. Unchain melody – De la película ghost

7. Sex bomb – Tom Jones

8. Fastlove – George Michael

9. You can leave your head on – Joe Cocker

10. Zoom – Soda Stereo

11. I don´t want to miss a thing – Aerosmith

12. Lento – Julieta Venegas

13. Erotica – Madonna

14. Whole lotta love – Led Zeppelin

15. Just Say – Yes

16. Purple rain – Prince

17. El amor después del amor – Fito Paez

18. Do I wanna know – Artic Monkeys

19. Heroes – David Bowie

20. Madness – Muse



21. Sexo – Los prisioneros22. Take my breath away – Berlin23. Sex on Fire – Kings of Leon24. Criminal – Fiona Apple Sexo perverso25. Kashimir – Led Zeppelin26. Coolo – Illia Kuriaky and the valderramas27. Miss you – The rolling stones28. Chemical between us – Bush29. Sexy Motherfucker – Prince30. Wanna make it chu – QOTSA31. Pervert pop song – Plastilina Mosh32. Maybe tomorrow – Stereophonics33. Love song – The cure34. Ciudad de la furia – Soda Stereo35. I will always love you – Witney Houston36. Ain’t over till its over – Lenny Kravitz37. One – U238. The time of my life – Patrick Swayze39. Barry White – Can’t get enough of your love baby40. Sex Machine – James Brown41. Everybreath you take – The police42. Sexy – Amigos invisibles43. En cuatro – Amigos Invisibles44. I Belong to you – Lenny Kravitz45. I feel you – Depeche Mode46. Always – Bon Jovi47. Feeling good – Muse48. Need you tonight – Inxs49. Black Velvet – Alannah Miles50. Teardrop – Masive Attack51. I want your sex – Geroge Michal52. Tearing mi up – Bob Mouses53. Your Song – Elton John54. Roxanne – The police55. Smooth operator – Sade56. Wind of change – Scorpions57. Eternal flame – Bangles58. Hold me, thrill me, Kill me, Kiss me – U259. Connected – Stereo Mcs60. Stand by Me – Benny King61. Bed Of Roses – Bon Jovi62. Love me two times – The doors63. Yelow – Coldplay64. Entre canibales (unppluged) – Soda stereo65. El mareo – Bajo Fondo66. Chasing cars – Snow Patrol67. I touch myself – Divinils68. Me haces tanto bien – Amistades peligrosas69. Da ya think I’m Sexy – Rod Steward

¿Cuál es su favorita?