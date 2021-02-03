Golden Globes 2021: aquí la lista completa de las categorías y sus nominados

Los Golden Globes están listos para celebrar su edición número 78, eso sí, con los cambios que exige la situación.

Este 2021 la entrega de los Golden Globes serán diferentes a las de sus ediciones pasadas, pues como ya sabemos, la emergencia sanitaria del Covid-19 evitó a toda costa cualquier tipo de reunión, pues por el momento no se sabe si se celebre de manera presencial con todos los protocolos de bioseguridad, o se celebre de manera virtual.

Por ahora lo que sí se sabe es que el lugar de la ceremonia será el mismo de las anteriores emisiones, el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, California en Estados Unidos, además de la confirmación de Amy Poehler y Tina Fey, quienes han conducido las tres galas anteriores con su toque cómico.

Pero ahora hablemos de las diferentes categorías y los nominados a los Golden Globes 2021.

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown

Lovecraft country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

Schitts Creek

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Mejor actor, comedia o musical

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Mejor Actor, drama

Riz Ahmed

Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Hopkins

Gary Oldman

Tahar Rahim

Mejor Director

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Olivia Colman

Jodie Comer

Emma Corrin

Laura Linney

Mejor actor en serie de drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Mejor Película, drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising young Woman

Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Película de comedia o musical

Borat 2

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Mejor Actriz, drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Actriz, comedia o musical

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Mejor actor, comedia o musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

James Corden, The Prom

Mejor actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The little things

Bill Murray, On the rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami

Mejor actriz de reparto

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the world

Mejor Película Extranjera

Another Round, Dinamarca

La llorona, Francia/Guatemala

The life ahead, Italia

Minari, Estados Unidos

Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia

Mejor Guión

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor Película Animada

Croods: the new age

Onward

Over the moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul