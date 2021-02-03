Golden Globes 2021: aquí la lista completa de las categorías y sus nominados

Los Golden Globes están listos para celebrar su edición número 78, eso sí, con los cambios que exige la situación.
Este 2021 la entrega de los Golden Globes serán diferentes a las de sus ediciones pasadas, pues como ya sabemos, la emergencia sanitaria del Covid-19 evitó a toda costa cualquier tipo de reunión, pues por el momento no se sabe si se celebre de manera presencial con todos los protocolos de bioseguridad, o se celebre de manera virtual.
Por ahora lo que sí se sabe es que el lugar de la ceremonia será el mismo de las anteriores emisiones, el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, California en Estados Unidos, además de la confirmación de Amy Poehler y Tina Fey, quienes han conducido las tres galas anteriores con su toque cómico.
Pero ahora hablemos de las diferentes categorías y los nominados a los Golden Globes 2021.
Mejor serie de drama
The Crown
Lovecraft country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
Schitts Creek
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
Mejor actor, comedia o musical
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor Actor, drama
Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Anthony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Tahar Rahim
Mejor Director
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
Olivia Colman
Jodie Comer
Emma Corrin
Laura Linney
Mejor actor en serie de drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Mejor Película, drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising young Woman
Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Película de comedia o musical
Borat 2
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Mejor Actriz, drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor Actor, drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Mejor Actriz, comedia o musical
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Mejor actor, comedia o musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
James Corden, The Prom
Mejor actor de reparto
Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The little things
Bill Murray, On the rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami
Mejor actriz de reparto
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the world
Mejor Película Extranjera
Another Round, Dinamarca
La llorona, Francia/Guatemala
The life ahead, Italia
Minari, Estados Unidos
Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia
Mejor Guión
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor Película Animada
Croods: the new age
Onward
Over the moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Mejor banda sonora
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul