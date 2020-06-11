Tony Hawk se fractura la mano y comparte impactante foto

El skater más famoso del mundo, Tony Hawk, sufrió una fuerte lesión mientras estaba patinando, tanto así que tuvieron que cortarle el anillo de bodas para recuperar su dedo.

El estadunidense de 52 años compartió en su cuenta de Instagram fotos de la impactante lesión, que sin duda le dejaron los pelos de punta a más de uno.

Hawk, tuvo que ir de urgencias a un centro médico para que le revisaran sus dedos fracturados y mostró las impactantes imágenes:

El estadunidense sufrió el accidente mientras realizaba trucos junto a sus hijos en una piscina que se encontraba totalmente vacía:

“La piscina era pequeña y no usé protecciones completas. La sesión fue divertida hasta que de repente me encontré en el fondo de la piscina con los dedos doblados en nuevas direcciones. Fue entonces cuando lamenté no usar todas las protecciones”.