Tony Hawk se fractura la mano y comparte impactante foto
El skater más famoso del mundo, Tony Hawk, sufrió una fuerte lesión mientras estaba patinando, tanto así que tuvieron que cortarle el anillo de bodas para recuperar su dedo.
El estadunidense de 52 años compartió en su cuenta de Instagram fotos de la impactante lesión, que sin duda le dejaron los pelos de punta a más de uno.
Hawk, tuvo que ir de urgencias a un centro médico para que le revisaran sus dedos fracturados y mostró las impactantes imágenes:
“Acabo de recibir mis radiografías. Tuvieron que cortarme el anillo antes de devolver mis huesos a su posición vertical. Todavía mis dedos están adoloridos, rígidos e hinchados, pero los puedo usar. Y todavía amo mi trabajo “.
El estadunidense sufrió el accidente mientras realizaba trucos junto a sus hijos en una piscina que se encontraba totalmente vacía:
“La piscina era pequeña y no usé protecciones completas. La sesión fue divertida hasta que de repente me encontré en el fondo de la piscina con los dedos doblados en nuevas direcciones. Fue entonces cuando lamenté no usar todas las protecciones”.
Aquí las impactante imágenes:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We had a chance to skate a legendary backyard pool yesterday thanks to @ozzie_ausband, so I brought my oldest son Riley and our friend Chris. I rarely get to skate with Riley anymore because we ride different terrain, and lately we are both busier than ever trying to run businesses in the most challenging of times. Ozzie invited Eddie Elguera (a childhood hero) to join, so our crew spanned three generations of skateboarding. I joked that Eddie is the reason Riley grabs his nose on backside airs because I learned that technique by watching him, and Riley learned it by watching me. The pool was smaller than I anticipated so I didn’t wear full pads, likening it to a miniramp. We were having a blast, and at one point I actually gave advice to Eddie on doing a frontside rock (one of his signature tricks, and my first “advanced” move as a kid). The session was fun until I did a backside smith stall as a set up for a backside blunt, and suddenly found myself on the flat bottom with my fingers bending in new directions. The coping was huge and I paid the price by hanging up on my back truck. In that moment, I regretted not wearing full pads. Ironically, that wouldn’t have saved me from injury but I was being too cavalier to think that a wall over 8’ with vert was as “safe” as a mini-ramp. The session came to a screeching halt, and Riley drove me to the hospital like Ricky Bobby with a cougar in the backseat. Upon being admitted, a nurse checked my fingers and said they looked “dusky.” That expedited my care, and I was immediately assigned to a room as an x-ray machine arrived. Apparently, “dusky” is the color of extreme circulation loss. Within 30 mins, my fingers were back in place, and no longer dusky. I write this because today I am filled with divergent emotions: sadness from scaring my son & friends, regret from being cocky / careless, grateful from having an injury that could have been worse, and frustrated that I never got a backside blunt… as my skater ego endures. As pro skaters, we accept that injuries are inevitable and perseverance is key to success. But it still sucks to get hurt, especially at my age. And I’ll still be back for more 📷 @williamsharpimages