¿Tom Cruise como Linterna Verde? Así luciría según fanáticos

- 21/06/20

A pesar de la mala fama que ha tenido Linterna Verde en el Universo DC, algunos fanáticos quieren volver a verlo en la pantalla grande y ya tendrían al actor perfecto para este papel.

Un artista digital, llamado Pabloruizzx, creó un diseño en el que Tom Cruise aparece vestido con el traje verde y negro que caracteriza a los Lantern Corps. Cabe recordar que, aunque aparecieron brevemente en la Liga de la Justicia, aún no se han unido a Batman, Superman y compañía.

Para algunos, Tom Cruise sería un gran candidato para este papel y por eso hicieron este fanart.

Por el momento, Tom Cruise no ha protagonizado una película donde el personaje sea un superhéroe de un cómic y si llegase a interpretar a Linterna Verde añadiría otro género a su colección de películas.

 

