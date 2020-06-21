¿Tom Cruise como Linterna Verde? Así luciría según fanáticos

A pesar de la mala fama que ha tenido Linterna Verde en el Universo DC, algunos fanáticos quieren volver a verlo en la pantalla grande y ya tendrían al actor perfecto para este papel.
Un artista digital, llamado Pabloruizzx, creó un diseño en el que Tom Cruise aparece vestido con el traje verde y negro que caracteriza a los Lantern Corps. Cabe recordar que, aunque aparecieron brevemente en la Liga de la Justicia, aún no se han unido a Batman, Superman y compañía.
Para algunos, Tom Cruise sería un gran candidato para este papel y por eso hicieron este fanart.
Who your favorite DC character? 💍 A tribute to Green Lantern, one of the best DC Comics characters. Hal Jordan Played by Tom Cruise, who is also one of my favorite actors in action movies. Which actor would you like to see as Hal Jordan? It is a pity that his 2011 film was not as good as I expected haha. But now I would be quite excited to see it in the new ‘Snydercut’ even if it is a brief appearance it would be epic to see it in action, no matter who it is, any green lantern would be just as epic for me. But in the meantime I leave you with this work, I hope you like it and if so, don’t forget to share it with your friends! 😊
Por el momento, Tom Cruise no ha protagonizado una película donde el personaje sea un superhéroe de un cómic y si llegase a interpretar a Linterna Verde añadiría otro género a su colección de películas.