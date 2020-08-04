¿Cómo se verían Goku y otros personajes si pertenecieran a otras series?
Se volvieron virales en las redes sociales las creaciones del artista Dino Tomic, quien recrea diferentes populares personajes alrededor del mundo en diversas series animadas como Rick and Morty, Los Simpson, Dragon Ball Z, entre otras.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, el artista noruego, quien también es tatuador, comparte los increíbles dibujos que dejan con la boca abierta a su casi millón de seguidores que lo llenan de ‘Likes’ y buenos comentarios por su increíble trabajo.
Dino Tomic recrea a la exactitud los personajes, inspirándose en las demás series animadas, haciendo que el resultado sea magnífico.
No solo personajes animados han sido dibujados por Tomic, que también ha recreado a Freddie Mercury o Goku en personaje de Los Simpson, Rick and Morty, Adventure Time, y producciones del director Tim Burton.
El trabajo de Tomic se ha vuelto tan popular, que el noruego ya está trabajando en el lanzamiento de un libro que llevará sus mejores creaciones.
Aquí algunos dibujos:
Freddie Mercury drawn in 9 styles! What price is your favorite here ? All of these have been drawn from scratch by me – they where not based on any existing characters only the style – the only exception here is the big mouth one since he was actually in the show – so I dressed him up in a different famiuse costume 🙂 for some reason people tend to get mad when I draw a character that exists with differences so that he fits the other theme – especially when it’s a direct or indirect reference to either one of the characters ( as a Easter egg ) these are the same people that don’t bother reading the description where I point that out haha .if you like these that I do you can support me and get a print here www.dinotomic.com
Goku in 9 Styles – collaboration piece with @a2t.will.draw ! On the first page here i have done 5 pieces and he did 4 and if you swipe left you will see his 5 and mine 4 + more close up versions of all of them😃 Earlier this year @a2t.will.draw @one.ace and @jacobnobleart came to Norway for a month to work on a secret fun project with me! After they left i started doing the 9style art thing that kinda blow up now – and probably the only reason why i tried it is because i was inspired by my buddy @a2t.will.draw he was doing them for a while now and he rocks hard !go and give him a follow =D 😃 hope you guys like it 😃
Joker from Joaquin Phoenix drawn in 9 different styles.This one is also available as a print on my store www.dinotomic.com . 😃 The characters i did were made from fantasy using the respected art styles of the different shows 😃 Often i base them on existing characters and change up their features to resemble more the new character 😃 who is your favorite here ?:) and who should i do next ?
Michael Jackson drawn in 9styles! Who is your favorite here and who should I draw next ? Just to be clear the people I draw normally are not necessarily people I support or people I feel deserve the spotlight due to who they are or what they have done . I do these either because someone has ordered them or because you guys have requested it . Like this one of MJ : I had a voting pool on my story to see if you wanted me to make him or not ( because he was one of the most request people so far ) 7833 have voted YES for me to make him and 459 voted NO for me to make him 🙂 as always all of my art is available as a print on my store www.dinotomic.com If you swipe to the left you will see me signing the huge about of books you guys have ordered haha !!:)
Keanu Reeves aka JOHN WICK drawn in many different styles 😊 This one is also available as a print on my store www.dinotomic.com . By demand i switched out some styles for some others 😃 also sorry for making so many of these , im just having so much fun doing it and you know the quarantine is super boring haha. The characters i did where made from fantasy using the respected art styles of the different shows 😃 Often i base them on existing characters and change up their features to resemble more the new character 😃 who is your favorite here ?:) and who should i do next ?