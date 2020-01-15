Premios Razzies 2020: conozca la lista de nominados a LO PEOR del cine

Conocidos como los Golden Raspberry Awards, los Razzie son los encargados de hacerle contrapeso a los Oscar, es decir, premian a lo peor que dejó el cine en el último año.

La ceremonia de los Razzie se llevará a cabo el próximo 8 de febrero, un día antes de los Oscar, tal y como es tradición.

Por eso, sin más preámbulos, aquí el listado completo de los nominados a lo peor del séptimo arte:

PEOR PELÍCULA

Godzilla: King of monsters

Cats

Serenity

Madea’s funeral

The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Reproduction

Rambo: Last blood

Glass

Fanatic

Hellboy

Zeroville

PEOR ACTOR

Gerard Butler — Falling angel

Matthew McConaughey — Serenity

James McAvoy — Glass

Keanu Reeves — Reproduction

Sylvester Stallone — Rambo: Last blood

John Travolta — Fanatic

James Franco — Zeroville

David Harbour — Hellboy

PEOR ACTRIZ

Hilary Duff — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Milla Jovovich — Hellboy

Demi Moore — Corporate animals

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral

Rebel Wilson — The Swindler

Megan Fox — Zeroville

Anne Hathaway — The Scammer / Serenity

Francesca Hayward — Cats

PEOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Kyle Chandler — Godzilla, King of monsters

James Corden — Cats

Charles Dance — Godzilla, King of monsters

Oscar Jaenada — Rambo: Last Blood

Michael Madsen — Trade Paint

Sergio Peris-Mencheta — Rambo: Last Blood

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogen — Zeroville

Bruce Willis — Glass

PEOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Jessica Chastain — X-Men: The Dark Phoenix

Cassie Davis — Madea’s funeral

Judi Dench — Cats

Lydia Hearst — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Sasha Lane — Hellboy

Patrice — Madea’s funeral

Fenessa Pineda — Rambo: Last Blood

Rebel Wilson — Cats

PEOR DIRECTOR

Andrea Berloff — Hell’s kitchen

Adrian grünberg — Rambo: Last blood

Michael Doherty — Godzilla: King of monsters

Fred Durst — Fanatic

Neil Marshall — Hellboy

Daniel Farrands — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

James Franco — Zeroville

Noah Hawley — Lucy in the sky

Tom Hooper — Cats

Night Shyamalan — Glass

PEOR GUIÓN

Hell’s kitchen

Godzilla: King of monsters

Cats

Lucy in the sky

The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Madea’s funeral

Rambo: Last blood

Glass

Hellboy

Goldfinch

PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA

Godzilla: King of monsters

X-Men: The Dark Phoenix

Falling angel

Madea’s funeral

Rambo: Last blood

Glass

Hellboy

PEOR DÚO EN PANTALLA

Dos personas-gato / Cats

Jason Derulo / Cats

Megan Fox y James Franco / Zeroville

Godzilla / Godzilla: King of monsters

David harbour y Milla Jovovich / Hellboy

Anne Hathaway y Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Tyler Perry y Tyler Perry / Madea’s funeral

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last blood