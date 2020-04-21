Nostálgica foto de pingüinos abrazados mirando la ciudad conmueve al mundo

El fotógrafo Tobias Baumgaertner le regaló al mundo una postal que logró gracias a un par de protagonistas: se trata de unos pingüinos que salen abrazados mientras miran desde lejos la ciudad.
Después de visitar tres días el mismo lugar, Baumgaertner logró capturar las espectaculares fotografías que ahora le dan la vuelta al mundo. Pese a que el fotógrafo capturó con su lente a los pingüinos el año pasado, las fotos se volvieron virales en redes sociales meses después.
Pinguins Part 2. “… Love is the only game in which we win even when we lose” The way that these two lovebirds were caring for one another stood out from the entire colony. While all the other penguins were sleeping or running around, those two seemed to just stand there and enjoy every second they had together, holding each other in their flippers and talking about penguin stuff. Pain has brought them together (see PART 1). I guess sometimes you find love when you least expect it. It’s a privilege to truly love someone, paradisiacal when they love you back. 📸 @tobiasvisuals • (Even though it is very similar to the previous image I thought it’d be a pity to not share it with you guys)
En las imágenes se puede ver a las aves marinas separadas de su grupo para darse un momento y así poder mirar la ciudad desde algún rincón de Melbourne, Australia.
Baumgaertner relató en su publicación de Instagram la historia detrás de la fotografía, pues según dice, el ave que cuenta con más edad había perdido a su pareja tiempo atrás, mientras que la más joven, que se reconoce por su pelaje negro, también había perdido a su pareja recientemente.
Según el encargado de la seguridad del lugar, ambas aves se citaban allí para poder consolar la pena que tanto les causaba tristeza mientras miraban al infinito.