Metallica se pone la diez con las víctimas por los incendios de Australia

Australia vive una tragedia que aún no para. Millones de animales han muerto y 26 personas han resultado fallecidas a raíz de los incendios forestales. Muchas estrellas y personalidades se han comprometido a ayudar con la catástrofe, entre ellos Metallica.

La banda donó 750.000 dólares australianos, un poco más de 500 mil dólares estadounidenses, para ayudar a las cientos de víctimas que han dejado los incendios forestales. Así lo anunciaron a través de sus redes sociales donde, en un comunicado, expresaron estar devastados con lo que esta tragedia ambiental ha causado.

“Por favor unanse a nosotros y hagan lo que esté a su alcance para ayudarnos, ya que nosotros, junto con nuestra All Within My Hands Foundation, nos estamos comprometiendo con $ 750,000 dólares australianos al NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority en Victoria intentando ayudar” escribió Metallica en el comunicado.

Metallica, a través de su fundación, se han caracterizado por donar cientos de miles de dólares a organizaciones benéficas alrededor del mundo.