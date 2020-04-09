Todo lo que necesitábamos: Radiohead transmitirá sus conciertos en esta cuarentena

Así es, la agrupación anunció que brindara una serie de sus clásicos conciertos vía streaming con la intensión de llegar hasta los hogares de sus fanáticos para mantener el aislamiento preventivo con lo que más nos gusta: la música.

El quinteto de Oxford reveló que transmitirá sus más recordados shows a través de YouTube “hasta que las restricciones por la situación actual sean eliminadas o se nos acaben los shows”.

La serie de publicaciones comenzarán este 9 de abril con nada más y nada menos que con “Live From a Tent In Dublin”, show que se llevó a cabo en el año 2000.

En su comunicado, la banda agregó que “Ahora no tienen elección si pasar una noche silenciosa, les presentamos el primero de muchos LIVE SHOWS de Radiohead Public Library, que estarán disponibles en nuestra canal de YouTube”.

Due to restrictions put in place to minimise the spread of COVID-19, we regret that the North American leg of the Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour is postponed.

Ticket holders, please standby for information on a new routing for later this year. Apologies for the inconvenience.

— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) March 13, 2020