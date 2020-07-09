¡A la lona! ‘Nikki’ y ‘Brie Bella’, exWWE, protagonizan tremendo desnudo

Las famosas luchadoras que hicieron parte de la industria de la WWE, ‘Nikki’ y ‘Brie Bella’ mostraron su nueva faceta de embarazo, eso sí, sin una sola prenda de vestir.
Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace y Brianna Monique Danielson, como es el nombre real de este par de de gemelas que hicieron parte del grupo de las “divas” de la lucha libre, se retiraron de la industria en en 2019 para dedicarse a su proyecto de ‘reality show’.
Ambas mujeres protagonizaron un desnudo artístico con el que dejaron ver al descubierto cómo va su embarazo:
“El embarazo realmente es arte. El viaje al milagro de la vida. El vínculo y el amor con lo intangible. La forma en que el cuerpo de la mujer cambia para crear vida”, escribieron en las publicaciones en las que mostraron sus fotografías.
Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well. I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks. ❤️🦋✨
A little too cheeky to show, @theartemc face lol 😳😅 Loved @franciscolecameron work. He’s incredible!