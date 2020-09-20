Dwayne Johnson arrancó la reja eléctrica de su casa porque dejó de funcionar

Tal parece que al igual que cualquier mortal, “The Rock” también se deja llevar por la ira que le produce que las cosas no funcionen y por esta razón terminó arrancando la reja eléctrica de su casa.
El actor se dirigía a su trabajo como cualquier día de rodaje, pero cuando quiso salir de su casa la reja electrica presentó fallos, lo que desató su ira y terminó dejándola en el piso para no llegar tarde a su trabajo, sin duda un gran compromiso de su parte.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram el actor compartió el desenlace a de la historia, tanto las consecuencias que sufrió a reja como la manera en la que los técnicos llegaron a reparar el daño.
Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. 🥃 #ripgates
“Traté de anular el sistema hidráulico para abrir las compuertas, que generalmente funciona cuando se corta la energía, pero esta vez no fue así. Hice algunas llamadas para ver qué tan rápido puedo llevar al técnico, de la puerta al sitio, pero no tuve 45 minutos de espera.”, fue lo que escribió Dwayne Johnson en su publicación.