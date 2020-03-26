Dave Mustaine y su hija Electra realizan cover de The Beatles

Con un tapabocas y pasando la cuarentena, Dave Mustaine realizó un video junto a su hija Electra, en el que aparecen cantando ‘Come Together’, de la banda británica The Beatles.
El líder de Megadeth y su hija realizaron el cover como parte del movimiento ‘Music Moments’, de una asociación que lucha contra el Alzheimer.
Electra fue la que compartió el video en las redes sociales con el mensaje:
“Come together, right now… ¡Cuarentena! Aquí un pequeño ‘MyMusicMoment’ con mi padre, Dave Mustaine, alguien a quien nunca querría perder. Por esta razón los Mustaine nos quedamos en casa. ¡Esperamos que hagan lo mismo! Lávense las manos, practiquen la distancia social y permanezcan sanos”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“Come together! Right now… QUARANTINE! Here’s a lil’ #MyMusicMoment with my dad, @davemustaine, someone who I’d never want to lose! THAT is why the Mustaine’s stay home. We hope you do too!🖤🏡 🧼 Wash your hands, 😷 practice social distancing, 😊 & stay healthy.” #repost | @electramustaine “The @alzassociation has put together a great compilation of music featuring award-winning artists, from Sting to Anthony Hamilton to Joan Jett to bring us all “virtually together” during this time. Music is medicine! Visit alz.org/MusicMoments to listen and watch the artists’ storytelling videos. Remember…we’re #InThisTogether!!”