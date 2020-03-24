Brian May aprovecha la cuarentena para compartir los clásicos de Queen

Para estar más cerca de sus seguidores, el guitarrista ha compartido algunos videos a través de Instagram tocando canciones como ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, además, mostró cómo hace que su guitarra suene bien y dio un tutorial de cómo hacer un buen solo.
También aprovechó las redes sociales para enviar un mensaje sobre la preocupación que le ha causado todo lo que está ocurriendo por el coronavirus y dijo: “Hay tanta información falsa por ahí, personas que dicen que el coronavirus no es una amenaza, incluso que no existe (…). Aún podemos salvar algunas de las vidas de nuestros seres queridos haciendo ahora lo que deberíamos haber hecho hace tres semanas: aislarnos”.
Te puede interesar: CuareTEDna Radioacktiva: Coleccionistas de Música
Hasta el momento ha compartido cinco microconciertos de canciones que le han pedido sus seguidores y agradeció por el buen recibimiento que han tenido sus videos. Pero, también dijo que le ha molestado bastante la forma en la que se ha manejado esta pandemia y aconsejó no posponer la vida hasta que desaparezca el coronavirus, por el contrario, se debe vivir cada día al máximo.
Mira los videos aquí:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
In my living room at home – where else ?! I seem to have most all my usual channels to entertain you … so maybe here on IG is the place to perform micro concerts across the ether. Is that a good plan ? This is my contribution to the Common Good tonight. A raw cheer-up outburst. Living Room Rock ! IG-ROCK ! Is this the future ? To all you folks out there feeling as disorientated as I do – let’s isolate together !!! And keep rockin’ together !! OK ? With love. Yours truly – your friendly neighbourhood chap who clearly imagines he’s in Hawaii !!! Apologies for the annoying opening ‘So’ – yes, I know. But my this was a big ‘SO !’ – so maybe I can be forgiven. It will be the last one – I promise. Thanks to LYNN from Hawaii for the colourful attire. Bri
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is a nice Fender Stratocaster, by the way – equipped with a sustainer – which I’m using here at about half power. The amp is a tiny Vox Mini5 Rhythm. It has lots of nice effects on it – like the delays I’m using here. And you can turn the master volume down far enough to avoid annoying the neighbours. Or up, if you want to avoid that avoidance ! So IF I MAKE A HABIT OF DOING THIS while the CoronaVirus is confining us to our homes … any requests ? Cheers all – Bri
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This spontaneously turned into a ‘Star Licks’ type tutorial … as an experiment, really. I don’t think I’ll Ever try to do it this way again, though – because it was ridiculously time-consuming trying to put it all up on IG ‘Stories’. Here’s a very rough potted version for posterity. Tell me how useful (or not!) it was. OK ? Bri
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Well, have to admit I wasn’t in the mood for analysis tonight. Just wanted to connect. And I have to acknowledge I was helped in this broadcast by a couple of Grey Goose and Tonics – courtesy of my lady wife. Of course I did get lucky in securing the services of the Best Barmaid In the World !! Maybe I will persuade her to photo-bomb me in a future MicroConcierto ! Happy Saturday folks … IS it Saturday ?!! Who knows ? All the days are starting to feel the same now. It’s a bit like being ON TOUR !!! 😂😂😂 Take care out there. And I MEAN TAKE CARE. Remember the statistics – every physical interaction you DON’T have improves your chances of survival to see us play some day !!! Oops – did I say that ?!! ISOLATE YOURSELVES – NOW ! make it hard for the bastard coronavirus to find you !!! And even harder for it to get to your family. #dontstopusnow #microconcert Bri .
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I was talking at the beginning, but I think you can have too much talking !! Hope you’re OK out there and working on the acceptance and courage thing – the Serenity Prayer (previous post) which I find to be so powerful. Some of you asked for this tune – Last Horizon – and this time – for the first time – up very close and with no backing … hope it tickles your fancy. OK !! Ready for another week’s bad news ?!! 😝 let’s just accept for now. I still feel anger at the timid and slow way the pandemic has been handled – but anger gets me nowhere. We just have to smile and live another day to the full. We can’t be just postponing living till the CoronaVirus has gone. Postponing the OLD way of living – YES !! Love to you all. 💥💥💥💥 Just want to say thank you all for your amazing response to my micro-concerting activities. I never expected such a great connection. It’s inspiring to me. Your comments are shaping me – making me understand better what I have to offer. And it makes me feel useful !!! 😌 Bri