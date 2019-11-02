X

Fotogalería

Los mejores disfraces de Halloween de los famosos

- 02/11/19

Halloween es el festejo perfecto para que las personas, incluso los famosos, sean lo que quieran; superhéroes, animales, fantasmas, criaturas aterradoras, etc.

Esta semana las redes sociales fueron invadidas por los diferentes atuendos que usaron las celebridades alrededor del mundo.

Aquí les dejamos los mejores: 

Comentarios

