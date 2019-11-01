X

Fotogalería

Furor en redes sociales por el perro que tiene el hocico más largo del mundo

- 01/11/19

El perro de raza Borzoi se volvió toda una celebridad en redes sociales gracias a su aspecto físico, más específicamente, su hocico. En las fotografías de su cuenta en Instagram se confirma que cuenta con el hocico más largo del mundo, toda una particularidad para volverse viral.

Su nombre es Eris, tiene un año y tres meses de edad y ya suma más de 109 mil seguidores en Instagram.

Según los dueños del animal, reciben mensajes de todas partes del mundo que provienen de los fans de Eris, manifestando el cariño que tienen por el perro tan solo con ver sus fotos en internet.

Comentarios

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad