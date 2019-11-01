Furor en redes sociales por el perro que tiene el hocico más largo del mundo
El perro de raza Borzoi se volvió toda una celebridad en redes sociales gracias a su aspecto físico, más específicamente, su hocico. En las fotografías de su cuenta en Instagram se confirma que cuenta con el hocico más largo del mundo, toda una particularidad para volverse viral.
Su nombre es Eris, tiene un año y tres meses de edad y ya suma más de 109 mil seguidores en Instagram.
Según los dueños del animal, reciben mensajes de todas partes del mundo que provienen de los fans de Eris, manifestando el cariño que tienen por el perro tan solo con ver sus fotos en internet.
Eris was making all sorts of faces last night, and the third picture is definitely my favorite.
Lamby is supposed to be an inside toy, and every now and then Eris sneaks it outside and just looks thrilled to it's herself.
Action shot! Eris loves playing with friends, and Clarice (@buzz_and_clarice) is a BFF. I just love watching them play.
Squinting in the warm sun on a beautiful day. I hope everybody is having a great weekend so far, looks like it might start raining here (The plants will be happy for it!)
Eris giving a red heart Hibiscus a good stare down. These only stay in bloom this late into the year if it's been exceptionally warm, and are normally closing up shop in late July or August. High of 98 today though, so I guess these flowers are happy.
#snooterday surprise! Eris let us sleep in all the way till 8!!! Hope everybody is having a lovely weekend. - @daisy_thesaluki asked yesterday how many kisses can fit along her snoot and we've tried and we've tried and we can't get from on side to the other. New record is 19 before she gets bored, and that goes from her nose to right about between her eyes. So. Close.
Right before our vet appointment (routine checkup) yesterday, Eris saw a big rodent running across the garden and tried to get it. What she managed to get was bit on the nose, but she still looks smug and happy. Glad we were going to the vet anyways, I guess!
Happy #snooterday from the Pointy Pup and her People! We've got a busy weekend ahead of us, but hope to find moments of relaxation somewhere in the mix. We hope everybody has a chance to find at least a few little such moments.