Taylor Hawkins Tribute: las canciones que interpretaron los invitados

El pasado 3 de septiembre Foo Fighters realizó el primer concierto tributo a Taylor Hawkins, que murió en marzo de este 2022.
Grandes artistas y amigos del talentoso baterista se unieron para resaltar su legado musical en un increíble concierto que tuvo lugar en el estadio de Wembley, en Londres, Inglaterra.
Bajo el nombre ‘Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’, íconos del rock y el metal se unieron para cantar grandes temas y éxitos que marcaron e influenciaron al baterista.
El concierto duró poco más de seis horas, en las que los invitados especiales interpretaron 50 canciones.
Foo Fighters con Liam Gallagher
1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Oasis cover)
2. Live Forever (Oasis cover)
Nile Rodgers, Chris Chaney y Omar Hakim
3. Let’s Dance (Davie Bowie cover ft. Josh Homme)
4. Modern Love (David Bowie cover ft. Gaz Coombes)
Chevy Metal
5. Psycho Killer (Talking Heads cover)
6. Children Of The Revolution (T. Rex cover ft. Kesha)
Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese y The Coattail Riders
7. Louise
8. Range Rover Bitch
9. It’s Over
Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins y Josh Freese
10. On Fire (Van Halen cover)
11. Hot For Teacher (Van Halen cover)
Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin y Jason Falkner
12 Last Goodbye (Jeff Buckley cover)
13. Grace (Jeff Buckley cover)
Supergrass
14. Richard III
15. Alright
16. Caught By The Fuzz
Them Crooked Vultures
17. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)
18. Gunman
19. Long Slow Goodbye (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)
Pretenders ft. Dave Grohl
20. Precious
21. Tattooed Love Boys
22. Brass In Pocket
James Gang
23. Walk Away
24. The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind
25. Funk #49 (ft. Dave Grohl)
Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney y Jason Falkner
26. Valerie (The Zutons cover)
Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich y Foo Fighters
27. Back In Black
28. Let There Be Rock
Stewart Copeland y Foo Fighters
29. Next To You
30. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Geddy Lee y Alex Lifeson de Rush
31. 2112 Part 1: Overture (ft Dave Grohl)
32. Working Man (ft Dave Grohl)
33. YYZ (ft Omar Hakim)
Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor y Foo Fighters
34. We Will Rock You (ft Luke Spiller)
35. I’m In Love With My Car
36. Under Pressure (ft Justin Hawkins)
37. Somebody To Love (ft Sam Ryder)
38. Love Of My Life
Foo Fighters
39. Times Like These (ft Josh Freese)
40. All My Life (ft Josh Freese)
41. The Pretender (ft Travis Barker)
42. Monkey Wrench (ft Travis Barker)
43. Learn To Fly (ft Nadi Bushell)
44. These Days (ft Rufus Taylor)
45. Best Of You (ft Rufus Taylor)
Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Dave Grohl, Omar Hakim y Pat Smear
46. Oh! Darling
47. Helter Skelter
Foo Fighters
48. Aurora (ft Omar Hakim)
49. My Hero (ft Shane Hawkins (hijo de Taylor))
50. Everlong