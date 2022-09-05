Taylor Hawkins Tribute: las canciones que interpretaron los invitados

Archivado en: •

El pasado 3 de septiembre Foo Fighters realizó el primer concierto tributo a Taylor Hawkins, que murió en marzo de este 2022.

Grandes artistas y amigos del talentoso baterista se unieron para resaltar su legado musical en un increíble concierto que tuvo lugar en el estadio de Wembley, en Londres, Inglaterra.

Bajo el nombre ‘Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’, íconos del rock y el metal se unieron para cantar grandes temas y éxitos que marcaron e influenciaron al baterista.

El concierto duró poco más de seis horas, en las que los invitados especiales interpretaron 50 canciones.

Aquí las canciones que interpretaron cada uno de los invitados:

Foo Fighters con Liam Gallagher

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Oasis cover)

2. Live Forever (Oasis cover)

Nile Rodgers, Chris Chaney y Omar Hakim

3. Let’s Dance (Davie Bowie cover ft. Josh Homme)

4. Modern Love (David Bowie cover ft. Gaz Coombes)

Chevy Metal

5. Psycho Killer (Talking Heads cover)

6. Children Of The Revolution (T. Rex cover ft. Kesha)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese y The Coattail Riders

7. Louise

8. Range Rover Bitch

9. It’s Over

Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins y Josh Freese

10. On Fire (Van Halen cover)

11. Hot For Teacher (Van Halen cover)

Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin y Jason Falkner

12 Last Goodbye (Jeff Buckley cover)

13. Grace (Jeff Buckley cover)

Supergrass

14. Richard III

15. Alright

16. Caught By The Fuzz

Them Crooked Vultures

17. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)

18. Gunman

19. Long Slow Goodbye (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)

Pretenders ft. Dave Grohl

20. Precious

21. Tattooed Love Boys

22. Brass In Pocket

James Gang

23. Walk Away

24. The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind

25. Funk #49 (ft. Dave Grohl)

Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney y Jason Falkner

26. Valerie (The Zutons cover)

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich y Foo Fighters

27. Back In Black

28. Let There Be Rock

Stewart Copeland y Foo Fighters

29. Next To You

30. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Geddy Lee y Alex Lifeson de Rush

31. 2112 Part 1: Overture (ft Dave Grohl)

32. Working Man (ft Dave Grohl)

33. YYZ (ft Omar Hakim)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor y Foo Fighters

34. We Will Rock You (ft Luke Spiller)

35. I’m In Love With My Car

36. Under Pressure (ft Justin Hawkins)

37. Somebody To Love (ft Sam Ryder)

38. Love Of My Life

Foo Fighters

39. Times Like These (ft Josh Freese)

40. All My Life (ft Josh Freese)

41. The Pretender (ft Travis Barker)

42. Monkey Wrench (ft Travis Barker)

43. Learn To Fly (ft Nadi Bushell)

44. These Days (ft Rufus Taylor)

45. Best Of You (ft Rufus Taylor)

Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Dave Grohl, Omar Hakim y Pat Smear

46. Oh! Darling

47. Helter Skelter

Foo Fighters

48. Aurora (ft Omar Hakim)

49. My Hero (ft Shane Hawkins (hijo de Taylor))

50. Everlong

