Stranger Things: las canciones de rock y metal que han sonado en la serie

El rock y el metal tuvieron protagonismo en la cuarta temporada de la exitosa serie de Netflix ‘Stranger Things’, que introdujo al querido personaje Eddie Munson, un rockero que sacrificó su vida para salvar a sus amigos y Hawkins, el pueblo que nunca lo quiso.

Aunque la banda sonora de la cuarta temporada con ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ de Kate Bush y ‘Master of Puppets’ de Metallica es increíble, no son las únicas canciones que han hecho parte de la exitosa producción de los hermanos Duffer.

Las cuatro temporadas tuvieron excelentes bandas sonoras, pues todas tuvieron lugar durante la década de 1980, conocida por haber sido el mejor momento para los sintetizadores, el new wave, el disco, el pop, el punk y el heavy metal.

El portal Loudwire realizó una recopilación de las canciones rock y metal que suenan durante las cuatro temporadas de ‘Stranger Things’:

Temporada 1:

Jefferson Airplane, ‘She Has Funny Cars’

Jefferson Airplane, ‘White Rabbit’

The Clash, ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’

Modern English, ‘I Melt With You’

The Bangles, ‘Hazy Shade of Winter’

Foreigner, ‘Waiting for a Girl Like You’

Joy Division, ‘Atmosphere’

The Deep, ‘Color Dreams’



Temporada 2:

Devo, ‘Whip It’

The Romantics, ‘Talking in Your Sleep’

Scorpions, ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’

Prehistoric Wolves, ‘Every Other Girl’

Ted Nugent, ‘Wango Tango’

Motley Crue, ‘Shout at the Devil’

Duran Duran, «Girls on Film’

The Clash, ‘This Is Radio Clash’

Hittman, ‘Metal Sport’

Queen, ‘Hammer to Fall’

Ratt, ‘Round and Round’

Bon Jovi, ‘Runaway’

The Runaways, ‘Dead End Justice’

Metallica, ‘The Four Horsemen’

Pat Benatar, ‘Love Is a Battlefield’

The Police, ‘Every Breath You Take’



Temporada 3:

Motley Crue, ‘Home Sweet Home’

The Who, Andy Macpherson + Jon Astley ‘Baba O’Riley (Remix)’

The Cars, ‘Moving in Stereo’

Foreigner, ‘Hot Blooded’

Head On, ‘Nothing to Say’

«Weird Al» Yankovic, ‘My Bologna’

Foreigner, ‘Cold As Ice’

Loverboy, ‘Strike Zone’

John Cougar Mellencamp, ‘R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.’



Temporada 4:

Journey, ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)’

The Beach Boys, ‘California Dreamin»

KISS, ‘Detroit Rock City’

Talking Heads, ‘Psycho Killer’

Creedence Clearwater Revival, ‘Up Around the Bend’

Rick Derringer, ‘Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo’

Metallica, ‘Master of Puppets’

