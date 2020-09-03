Revelan la gran historia de Freddie Mercury y su cena con Michael Jackson

Freddie Mercury sigue siendo noticia después de años de su fallecimiento y esta vez gracias a una reunión con Michael Jackson.
El pasado fin de semana se conmemoró el que habría sido un nuevo cumpleaños del “Rey del pop”, por estar razón el club de fans de Freddie Mercury rebeló una entrevista en la que el vocalista de Queen habla sobre una reunión que tuvo con Jackson.
se trata de una cena que tuvieron juntos, recordando que Michael iba a ver a Queen cuando la banda tenía conciertos en Los Ángeles.
Freddie: He used to come and see our shows at the Forum in La. I guess he likes us. So I got to meet him and he kept coming to see us. I remember going to dinner with him. I think now he just stays at home. He doesn't like coming out. That's what he says. He says whatever he wants he can get it home…anything he wants he just buys it. . Lisa Robinson: But have you ever talked to him about it…to stay in the house like that, that kind of isolation is so scary… . Freddie: I know that's not me. But I mean you know that's his bag. I don't know it's just because he started when he was very young…when you think about it, when I'm talking to him I think my God he's 25 and I'm 37 yet he's been in the business almost longer than I have because he started that young…so it's sort of frightening…you think somebody who's 22 or 25 or just starting out or whatever and I could teach him a few tricks… but not Michael. I think one of the tracks (of the 3 tracks they did together) would have been on the Thriller album if I finished it but I missed out… . 👉P.S. One legend talking about another legend… could it get any more epic? And I just love the way Freddie talks about Michael with such humble attitude defending his eccentric character acknowledging the circumstances that shaped him into who was… Freddie doesn't rush to conclusion or judgement because he's smarter than to fall into the trap of the interviewer and most importantly because people are different and Freddie perfectly understands and respects that ❤ . 🎥 From an interview by Lisa Robinson in 1984
“Recuerdo haber ido a cenar con él. Pienso que ahora sólo está en su casa. No le gusta salir. Es lo que dice. Él dice que lo que sea que quiera lo puede tener en su hogar … todo lo que quiere sólo lo compra” comentó Mercury en la entrevista.
Para Freddie, el que Michael se mantuviese aislado en su casa tenía una explicación:
“Sé que ese no soy yo … quizás es por que inició cuando era muy joven … cuando lo piensas, cuando hablo con él y pienso que tiene 25 y yo 37, aun así, ha estado en el negocio por más tiempo ya que inició cuando era muy joven”.