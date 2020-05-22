X

Noticia

Oasis y Radiohead harán parte del Love Record Store Day

- 22/05/20

Ya se conocen más detalles sobre el #LoveRecordStoresDay, el evento que reemplazará el “Record Store Day 2020″ con bandas como Oasis, Radiohead y The Libertines, evento que fue pospuesto debido a la pandemia del coronavirus.

Este evento se realizará el próximo 20 de junio de la mano de varias firmas discográficas para compartir algunas ediciones limitadas que han estados disponibles solo en plataformas digitales.

La primera serie de lanzamientos es encabezada por “Definitely Maybe” de Oasis, además de esto, también incluirá “A Moon Shaped Pool” de Radiohead y una nueva reimpresión de “Up The Bracket” de The Libertines.

Esta edición del #LoveRecordStoresDay también contará con presentaciones de Arctic Monkeys, Belle & Sebastian, Robyn, Tim Burgess, Bon Iver, Circa Waves, Mogwai, Caribou, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, más agrupaciones.

Comentarios

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Configuración de Cookies