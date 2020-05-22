Oasis y Radiohead harán parte del Love Record Store Day

Ya se conocen más detalles sobre el #LoveRecordStoresDay, el evento que reemplazará el “Record Store Day 2020″ con bandas como Oasis, Radiohead y The Libertines, evento que fue pospuesto debido a la pandemia del coronavirus.

Este evento se realizará el próximo 20 de junio de la mano de varias firmas discográficas para compartir algunas ediciones limitadas que han estados disponibles solo en plataformas digitales.

La primera serie de lanzamientos es encabezada por “Definitely Maybe” de Oasis, además de esto, también incluirá “A Moon Shaped Pool” de Radiohead y una nueva reimpresión de “Up The Bracket” de The Libertines.

Here are just some of the special releases that will be available on June 20th! Find out more here https://t.co/zRJRY27Nfd pic.twitter.com/znXDvLVZFY

Esta edición del #LoveRecordStoresDay también contará con presentaciones de Arctic Monkeys, Belle & Sebastian, Robyn, Tim Burgess, Bon Iver, Circa Waves, Mogwai, Caribou, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, más agrupaciones.

We have just announced the first of the many special releases that will be available to music fans for our #LoveRecordStores event, which will take place on Saturday June 20th. Find out more here: https://t.co/zRJRY27Nfd pic.twitter.com/bVQ1iLeWTR

